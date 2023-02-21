022123 Buellton City Council meeting 1.png

Judith Dale, former Buellton mayor and president of the Friends of the Buellton Library, addresses the council during the Feb. 9 meeting where there was discussion about whether or not to add $25,000 meeting rooms to the design. Dale is in support of the construction.

Buellton is closer to breaking ground on construction of a new public library at the soon-to-be renovated 202 Dairyland property, a 3,400-square-foot historic residence to be converted into a multi-purpose community asset.

"I am very much in favor of this move," said former mayor Holly Sierra during the Feb. 9 council meeting. "Our library is the busiest library in the County, but it's 40 years old."

The hurdle to clear at this point to get renovations underway is the price tag — a $1.4 million cost to the city that must first be approved by the City Council.

The city of Buellton purchased the old Willemsen Dairy property located at 202 Dairyland Road in Buellton.

Willemsen Property 3.jpg

An aerial view of the 24-acre Willemsen property in Buellton shows the historic barn to the left and the residence to the right. The back of the property features 20 acres of open field, with River View Park to the west.

