This week we'll see considerable changes in the weather from subtropical rain, high relative humidity levels (muggy) along with a chance of thunderstorms on Saturday into Sunday, transitioning to a spring type of weather pattern with strong to gale-force (25 to 38 mph) afternoon northwesterly winds, fog and mist during the night and morning and much cooler temperatures on Tuesday through Friday.

The remnants from Tropical Storm Kay will produce primarily cloudy skies and rain showers (at times heavy) throughout Santa Barbara County with a chance of thunderstorms. The ECMWF (European Centre for Medium-Range Weather Forecasts) model indicates between 1.00 and 2.00 inches of rain, while NOAA's GFS (global forecast systems) is advertising between 0.50 and 1.25 inches. Overnight lows will be warmer, but daytime highs will be cooler.

This weekend's high temperatures will range between the mid-60s along the beaches. The coastal valleys (Santa Maria and Lompoc) will reach the high 70s to the low 80s, while the mid-80s are expected in the inland valleys (Santa Ynez).

Sign up to receive headlines in your inbox!

Breaking News | Local Sports | Daily Headlines | Local Obituaries | Weather | Local Offers
0
0
0
0
0