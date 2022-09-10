This week we'll see considerable changes in the weather from subtropical rain, high relative humidity levels (muggy) along with a chance of thunderstorms on Saturday into Sunday, transitioning to a spring type of weather pattern with strong to gale-force (25 to 38 mph) afternoon northwesterly winds, fog and mist during the night and morning and much cooler temperatures on Tuesday through Friday.
The remnants from Tropical Storm Kay will produce primarily cloudy skies and rain showers (at times heavy) throughout Santa Barbara County with a chance of thunderstorms. The ECMWF (European Centre for Medium-Range Weather Forecasts) model indicates between 1.00 and 2.00 inches of rain, while NOAA's GFS (global forecast systems) is advertising between 0.50 and 1.25 inches. Overnight lows will be warmer, but daytime highs will be cooler.
This weekend's high temperatures will range between the mid-60s along the beaches. The coastal valleys (Santa Maria and Lompoc) will reach the high 70s to the low 80s, while the mid-80s are expected in the inland valleys (Santa Ynez).
Monday will be a transitional day with decreasing clouds and increasing northwesterly winds as the ridge of high pressure responsible for the hot temperatures will move toward the east. Consequently, strong to gale-force (25 to 38 mph) northwesterly (onshore) winds and a cooling trend will start Tuesday and continue through Friday.
This onshore flow will also allow the marine layer with night and morning fog and mist to develop along the coastline.
Sat Sun Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat
67/81 64/79 60/76 58/72 55/68 53/67 54/68 59/69
Sat Sun Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat
66/87 59/83 59/82 55/83 51/82 50/83 52/85 54/84
Sign up to receive headlines in your inbox!
Breaking News | Local Sports | Daily Headlines | Local Obituaries | Weather | Local Offers
Sat Sun Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat
66/80 63/78 60/74 58/70 56/67 54/68 55/69 57/68
Seawater temperatures will range between 58 and 61 degrees through Monday, decreasing on Tuesday through Friday to 54 to 57 degrees.
Saturday’s 3- to 5-foot northwesterly (290-degree, deep-water) swell (with an 8- to 11-second period) will remain at this level into Monday.
Strong to gale-force (25 to 38 mph) northwesterly winds will generate a 5- to 7-foot (310-degree, deep-water) sea and swell (with a 5- to 8-second period) on Tuesday and remain at this level through Friday.
Arriving from the Southern Hemisphere
A 1- to 2-foot Southern Hemisphere (200-degree, deep-water) swell (with a 13- to 15-second period) is expected along our coastline on Saturday through Sunday, decreasing Monday.