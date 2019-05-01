Concerns about the health of the mother and the conjoined twins she’s carrying prompted doctors at UCLA to schedule a C-section delivery of the two girls for Thursday morning.
Guadalupe resident Francisco Romero said he and wife Natalie traveled to UCLA after she began to feel very uncomfortable Sunday and they consulted with her doctors there.
Francisco said the delivery is scheduled for 7:30 a.m. at the Ronald Reagan UCLA Hospital, a later date than doctors wanted but which allowed time for the Romeros’ family members to make arrangements to be on hand for the birth of Willow and Evangelene.
He said the doctors changed the original timeline because of the danger to Natalie and the babies, who will be born at 31 weeks.
“The ideal plan up to that point was for the babies to wait at least two more weeks, but as things go, it is because of the accumulation of amniotic fluid that the doctors didn’t want to wait that long,” Francisco said in an email.
He added that the accumulation of amniotic fluid — three times the normal amount — could cause the uterus to rupture, potentially putting Natalie in a very dangerous situation.
“Her body cannot withstand it any longer,” he said.
The initial due date was July 2, but doctors said the babies cannot be born full term for two reasons — so they are not too big and cause discomfort for Natalie and also so she won’t lose a lot of blood during the C-section.
He said the C-section will be a vertical cut because the twins can’t be removed one after the other and will need as much room as possible.
"The neonatal intensive care doctors came and talked about our delivery plan (and) they will do everything possible so that Willow and Evangelene survive long enough so that mom is able to meet them after the surgery," Francisco said.
“I will be allowed to be with them in the Intensive Care Unit so I can spend time with them while the doctors find out if they will be able to breathe on their own,” he continued. “They have allowed us to have a priest to do an emergency baptism, UCLA has a photographer on duty to take pictures and they will give us a private room for family visits.”
He said the babies’ umbilical cord has a couple of defects that have surprised the doctors.
“Basically there is no explanation whatsoever that they are still alive, and yet they are, so that has made our decision to continue even stronger,” Francisco wrote.
He said because of the babies’ anatomy, it’s possible they can’t be intubated with the ventilator.
“Even so, not everything is lost,” he said, adding doctors gave Natalie an injection to help the babies’ lungs develop more quickly, “and once they’re born, they intend to inflate their lungs manually if they do not do it themselves, a relatively noninvasive and fast procedure which is supposed to be very effective.”
Francisco said doctors will do all they can to keep the twins alive but not if it will be invasive, cause them pain and discomfort and not work in the end.
“We prefer that they spend their last minutes by our side so we can give them the love that they deserve, but with the satisfaction that we did absolutely everything for our daughters,” he said.