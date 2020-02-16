You are the owner of this article.
Congressman Carbajal, Secretary Padilla to host census town hall at SMHS

Congressman Salud Carbajal, D-Santa Barbara, announced a Census Town Hall meeting will take place Feb. 24 in Santa Maria, where members of the community can learn about the 2020 census and how to make sure they are counted.

The meeting will take place from 6 to 7:30 p.m. in the Ethel Pope Auditorium at Santa Maria High School, 901 S. Broadway.

The event will also be hosted by California Secretary of State Alex Padilla, who has been hosting a number of Census Town Hall meetings in various cities throughout California. 

Admission to the event is free. More details and updates can be found on the event Facebook page at www.facebook.com/events/176503220280950/.

Laura Place covers city government for the Santa Maria Times.

