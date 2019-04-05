A Lompoc woman who co-founded an animal rescue for old and vulnerable dogs and pit bulls has been recognized by Rep. Salud Carbajal as one of six congressional women of the year.
Awarded annually to coincide with the conclusion of Women's History Month, the award recognizes women in the 24th Congressional District "who have left a positive impact on their communities," according to Carbajal's office.
Jill Anderson, of Lompoc, joins Anahi Mendoza, of Santa Maria; Tania Israel and Yessenia Marroquin, of Santa Barbara; Sandi Sigurdson, of San Luis Obispo; and Dr. Leola Dublin Macmillian, of Morro Bay, as this year's recipients.
"I didn't recognize the [phone] number, so I just kind of answered," Anderson recalled. "There, in the middle of moving dogs around, was a congressman telling me he had selected me for this award."
In 2009, Anderson founded Shadow's Fund with her husband, Cody Rackley. Named in honor of Shadow, the 15-year-old mutt they adopted after the previous owner abandoned him in front of a shelter with a note saying, "he's too old," the pair originally sought to support senior dogs, like Shadow, who are often abandoned or require additional care.
They sold Shadow's wheelchair, which arrived the day after he died, for $250 and put the money in the bank. Later, they withdrew the funds for a veteran whose senior dachshund needed medical care.
Word of the group began to spread, with other local groups and even animal shelters reaching out to Anderson for help with senior animals.
"It became apparent that there was a need, and that we could probably do something about it," she said. "We decided to make Shadow's Fund a thing at that point."
When Shadow's Fund first began, Anderson and Rackley were rehabbing dogs from a 20-acre ranch they leased in Cebada Canyon. She worked full time for the wild horse sanctuary Return to Freedom, and he worked at the Imerys diatomaceous earth mine up the road.
"We did normal things back then — we worked, we wine tasted and read books," she said. "But then it just snowballed."
Now, the couple house 42 dogs, 10 pigs and 10 horses on the 106-acre Sheltering Oak Sanctuary in Miguelito Canyon, just south of Lompoc. Senior dogs, dogs labeled as “pit bulls” and dogs with a treatable injury or illness are often referred to the program, which works to find a permanent home or care for them as long-term residents.
"It's a lifestyle, not a job," Anderson explained. "There are no days off in rescue."
Anderson's day starts between 7 and 8 a.m., when the animals are fed and let out. She balances her time between overseeing the sanctuary's daily operations with long-term projects, like grant writing or light construction, barring any emergencies or immediate needs.
Dinner isn't until 10 p.m. most nights, and the duo typically don't head to bed until midnight.
"You're kind of fueled by your passion," Anderson said. "You have what now seems like endless amounts of energy to work well into the night and get it done."
Anderson said Shadow's Fund is always in need of monetary donations, and in-kind services like weeding or carpentry are also in demand. Though volunteers are always appreciated, she said the biggest way the community can help out is by being a responsible pet owner.
"If you're going to adopt a dog, keep that dog for life," she said. "If you need help, reach out. There are lots of people in this community who care and will help."