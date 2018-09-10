Both candidates for the 24th Congressional District seat but only one candidate for the 35th State Assembly District seat brought their campaign messages to an ice cream social Monday in the Casa Grande Mobile Estates clubhouse in Santa Maria.
Incumbent Democrat Salud Carbajal and Republican challenger Justin Fareed for the 24th Congressional District, and Democrat Bill Ostrander, who is a challenger in the 35th Assembly District, accepted the invitation to attend, but Republican incumbent Jordan Cunningham declined, organizers said. The 35th Assembly District comprises Santa Maria, Lompoc and Guadalupe in northern Santa Barbara County, and all of San Luis Obispo County.
The forum included candidates for Santa Maria City Council.
The candidates were given six minutes, more or less, to introduce themselves and answer questions posed in advance that organizers said are of special importance to mobile home park residents.
Organizers posed two questions they wanted all candidates to address — what role they think government should have in supporting mobile home parks as affordable housing and how they would balance the competing rights of mobile home owners and mobile home park owners.
The candidates for Congress were also asked how they would maintain fairness and equity for low-income seniors and working families.
“I know what hard work is like,” Carbajal said. “I know what it’s like to be a struggling family in public housing.”
He said when he served as a Santa Barbara County supervisor, one of his priorities was maintaining a safety net for seniors.
“My positions have been unequivocally clear,” he said. “We must provide housing with rent control.”
Carbajal said as a member of the House of Representatives, he has worked to preserve the Affordable Care Act and has authored bills to expand affordable housing and to make sure veterans’ disability payments would not disqualify them from receiving housing assistance.
He said 83 percent of the Trump administration’s recent tax cut benefitted the wealthiest and added more than $2 trillion to the national debt.
“They want to make up for that by eliminating Social Security and Medicare, calling them ‘entitlement programs.’ They’re not entitlement programs. You paid for those programs,” Carbajal said, pledging to do everything he could to fight for both programs.
Fareed didn’t address organizers’ questions about housing.
Instead, he focused on some of his main campaign topics, noting members of Congress from both sides of the aisle have kicked the responsibility for dealing with those issues to unelected bureaucrats.
One of those issues is providing increased support for local law enforcement.
“I will fight day and night to be sure local law enforcement has the ability to communicate with federal law enforcement agencies,” he said, because communication is vital to protecting communities and keeping their streets safe.
Fareed also said he wants to curb the proliferation of government agencies and burgeoning regulations that have increased costs for businesses — driving many of them out of the state and to foreign countries — and raised fees for citizens.
“We’ve got to shift and turn those around by streamlining bureaucracy,” he said.
Another of Fareed’s goals is providing an adequate supply of clean water.
“This is not a partisan issue,” he said. “This affects all of us.
In addition to the questions for all candidates, Ostrander was given the option of answering either of two additional questions.
They involved what state government can and should do to stabilize mobile home space rents and how the state can protect mobile home residents from having their parks converted to other uses.
Ostrander spent time on other topics and barely got to the mobile home park issues before his time ran out.
But he did point out that as a result of a ruling by the 9th District Court of Appeals, mobile home park owners are aware that park spaces are subject to rent control, and new owners should know “from the beginning” that space rents can rise at the same rate as homes in the open market.
One topic Ostrander focused on was his family farming operation in Los Osos Valley, where he said he uses regeneration techniques that he indicated can reduce atmospheric carbon and increase water efficiency.
“We take care of the soil first, because if you do that, everything else is healthy,” he said of his farm.
Ostrander said while he hoped everyone could someday drive an electric Tesla, even if hydrocarbon emissions are eliminated, the atmosphere is filled with “legacy carbon that will continue to warm the planet.”
“Most people know there is too much carbon in the atmosphere, and most people know there is too much carbon in the oceans,” he said. “What most people don’t know is that soils are deprived of carbon.”
He said if soils had the proper amount of carbon, they would absorb water, rather than expelling it, and would put it to use turning carbon into food.
Ostrander also spent considerable time discussing two nonprofit organizations he’s involved with.
One called Citizens Congress was started to “get money out of politics,” he said, asserting that members of Congress spend 30 to 70 percent of their time “on the phone dialing for dollars.”
He also claimed 91 percent of Cunningham’s campaign funding came from corporations that aren’t headquartered within the 35th Assembly District.
Ostrander gave credit to Carbajal, whom he ran against in the last Congressional election, for working with him to write and introduce the Corporate Political Disclosure Act of 2018, which requires publicly traded corporations to disclose political contributions through the Securities and Exchange Commission.
“It is important for us to know who is spending money to push legislation we all have to live with,” Ostrander said.
He said the other nonprofit organization, called the Citizens Congress Education Foundation, brings nonprofit groups to schools to show students what kind of opportunities exist to perform community service, which he said is important to society and to forming well-rounded individuals.
Ostrander said he wants to see a law that requires all high school seniors to perform 60 hours of community service to graduate.
After Santa Maria City Council candidates addressed the audience, ice cream and toppings were served as individuals had an opportunity to speak one-on-one with those seeking their votes in the Nov. 6 General Election.