“Confused” was perhaps the best word to describe the discussion and decision on an administrative item that came before the Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors at its Oct. 2 meeting in Santa Barbara.
Administrative items are generally approved together in a single vote without comment unless a supervisor or member of the public asks to have one pulled for discussion.
Such was the case with appointments supervisors were to make to special district boards where only one candidate had filed nomination papers for a vacancy to be filled in the Nov. 6 General Election.
Santa Maria Valley Water Conservation District had vacancies in each of four districts and only one person who filed for the election in three of them.
Supervisors were being asked to appoint those three to the seats for divisions 3 and 6 and to allow the staff to conduct outreach to the community to find someone interested in filling the seat for Division 5.
But that item was pulled for discussion after Thomas Gibbons, vice president of the Santa Maria Water Conservation District board, asked to speak about the issue.
Gibbons said he represented Division 7 and said the district had not been notified that a candidate would be presented to the board for appointment to the Division 7 seat.
“We’ve been through a process to find a member for Division 7, which is within the city of Santa Maria and the 5th Supervisorial District,” Gibbons said.
He asked the board to delay taking any action on the appointment.
“We’d like to continue the process and select a member, who would need to be a resident of that division,” he said.
Mona Miyasato, county executive officer, told the board the process was outlined by state law.
But with no one available from the County Clerk-Recorder-Assessor-Registrar of Voters Office to explain the process, the decision on all the appointments — which included other districts in Carpinteria, Cuyama, Goleta, Isla Vista, Los Alamos, Montecito, Santa Maria, Santa Ynez and Summerland — were put on hold while the meeting continued.
Registrar of Voters Joseph Holland rushed to the meeting and explained the 31 individuals being appointed to seats in 19 special districts were the only ones who filed nomination papers, so supervisors were obligated to appoint them to those seats.
They included Keith C. Hadick for Division 3 and Casey Conrad for Division 6 of the Water Conservation District.
But he said there were five vacancies in four special districts that no one filed nomination papers for, so supervisors were being advised they have until Nov. 26 to appoint people to those seats and asked for authorization to conduct outreach to find candidates.
One of those was the Water Conservation District’s Division 5.
Holland recommended the board approve all the appointments except those to the Santa Maria Water Conservation District so he could meet with that board and explain the process.
However, Santa Maria resident Ernest Armenta wanted time for more people to apply for the Division 3 and Division 6 seats.
“We property owners (in Santa Maria) know nothing of the district,” Armenta said. “All we know is they collect money from our pockets. … We know nothing of who these individuals are. They don’t come to the City Council meetings. We don’t know where their meetings are held.
“Many of us want to participate … but it seems like we’re held in the blind,” he said.
Mike Allen, chief deputy clerk of the board, told supervisors his office would be conducting outreach for the Division 5 seat, but he pointed out Gibbons was talking about Division 7, which would not be part of that.
In fact, the Division 7 seat was not up for election this year.
Fifth District Supervisor Steve Lavagnino questioned any delay in appointing Hadick and Conrad to the Water Conservation District board, since they were the only nominees for those seats.
“These were people who did file,” Holland said. “That’s a done deal, even though we’re delaying it.”
After more discussion, a motion and second, the board appeared to vote to approve all the appointments except those to the Water Conservation District’s Division 3 and Division 6, which would be considered along with an applicant for Division 5 at the Oct. 9 meeting.
But after dealing with the remaining agenda items, including a closed session, the board minus Lavagnino, who had to leave, returned to the dais uncertain of what action they had taken.
Supervisors weren’t sure if they delayed appointing only the Water Conservation District nominees or those for all the districts.
Eventually, Chairman and 1st District Supervisor Das Williams moved to affirm the board took action to delay only the Water Conservation District appointments, and 3rd District Supervisor Joan Hartmann seconded it.
Fourth District Supervisor Peter Adam said he was uncomfortable with taking that action without Lavagnino, who he said made the original motion.
Ultimately, the remaining supervisors voted 3-0-1, with Adam abstaining, to affirm the action.
The administrative agenda for the Oct. 9 meeting shows the board will be taking action to appoint only the Water Conservation District board nominees.