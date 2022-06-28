The Concerts in the Park Series is returning to Santa Maria on select Sundays, July through September.
Put on by the Recreation and Parks Department and People for Leisure and Youth (PLAY) Inc., the concerts will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. at either Rotary Centennial Park, 2628 S. College Dr., or at Acquistapace Park, 1921 S. Western Ave., and are completely free.
The community event showcases a variety of music genres in a free event sponsored by Driscoll's, Kiwanis Club of Santa Maria, Rotary Clubs of Santa Maria, City of Santa Maria Utilities Department, Toyota of Santa Maria, Honda of Santa Maria and Community Bank of Santa Maria.
To view the dates, locations and band line-ups, visit the city's website at www.cityofsantamaria.org or call the recreation and parks department for questions at 805-925-0951, ext. 2260.