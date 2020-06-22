Comparing state, county metrics for COVID-19 a confusing exercise

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

If you’ve wondered why the numbers on Santa Barbara County’s COVID-19 metrics webpage don’t match the state's numbers the same day on its page, you’re not alone.

And sometimes, the numbers reported on the state and county websites don’t even match the data provided that day by County Public Health Department officials during press briefings and the weekly COVID-19 status report to the Board of Supervisors.

There are several reasons for the discrepancies.

The different numbers don’t mean one site is right and the other wrong; the discrepancies are caused by the state and county using different reporting periods, expressing statistics differently, time lags for certain metrics, and updates being done at different times.

The state uses elevated disease transmission, increasing hospitalizations and limited hospital capacity as metrics to determine whether a county can move to the next stage in reopening the economy, must remain at the current stage or even step back to the previous stage, according to the County Department of Public Health’s Epidemiology Unit.