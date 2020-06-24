Companions remember Country Oaks resident Rixford Murray after coronavirus death

Over the years, Rixford was also regularly visited and assisted by Santa Maria resident Laura Singh, who began by helping the Murrays with their groceries in 2013 and eventually connected them to Caldwell.

Looking back now, Singh said she essentially "adopted" Rixford and Dora, advocating for them and helping them to move from an apartment to Santa Maria Terrace in 2014, then eventually to Country Oaks in 2017 when Rixford grew ill.

"[My family and I] spent most of our holidays with them at Santa Maria Terrace," she said.

Over the years of visiting Rixford, Singh heard his stories about growing up in San Jose and meeting Dora while deployed in Hawaii with the Air Force.

She also learned that he was stubborn, flirtatious, and loved going to Rancho Bowl in Santa Maria for a haircut, burger and coffee.

"He didn't like to take a lot of junk from people," Singh said. "And he was a charmer, oh my gosh, everyone at both facilities talked about how he would always ask for a kiss."

Since Rixford didn't have any children or close family members, Singh became his main point of contact, reminding him of his own memories he had shared with her as his dementia grew worse.