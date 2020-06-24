Companions remember Country Oaks resident Rixford Murray after coronavirus death

When Carolyn Caldwell met Rixford and Dora Murray in 2014, she found it difficult to get to know Rixford. He rarely spoke, she said, while his more outgoing wife carried the conversation.
Over the years, however, Caldwell grew to better know a man who loved golf, checkers and gambling, had served in the Air Force and the postal service, and adored his wife of 50 years.
Rixford, 89, died on June 16 after testing positive for COVID-19 during an outbreak at Country Oaks Care Center in Santa Maria, where he had resided since February 2017.
As of Tuesday, 28 residents and 27 staff members at the care center have tested positive, with nine residents having died since the start of the outbreak.
Caldwell originally worked as a caretaker for Dora but continued as a companion and point of contact for Rixford after Dora died from pneumonia in 2017.
"I promised Dora before she died that I’d keep an eye on him," she said.
In the time Caldwell knew Rixford, she said he was resilient, always pushing through even though his health wasn't good.
She was surprised when he ended up outliving his wife, who was generally in better health than him, by nearly three years.
"I called him a cat with nine lives," Caldwell said.
Over the years, Rixford was also regularly visited and assisted by Santa Maria resident Laura Singh, who began by helping the Murrays with their groceries in 2013 and eventually connected them to Caldwell.
Looking back now, Singh said she essentially "adopted" Rixford and Dora, advocating for them and helping them to move from an apartment to Santa Maria Terrace in 2014, then eventually to Country Oaks in 2017 when Rixford grew ill.
"[My family and I] spent most of our holidays with them at Santa Maria Terrace," she said.
Over the years of visiting Rixford, Singh heard his stories about growing up in San Jose and meeting Dora while deployed in Hawaii with the Air Force.
She also learned that he was stubborn, flirtatious, and loved going to Rancho Bowl in Santa Maria for a haircut, burger and coffee.
"He didn't like to take a lot of junk from people," Singh said. "And he was a charmer, oh my gosh, everyone at both facilities talked about how he would always ask for a kiss."
Since Rixford didn't have any children or close family members, Singh became his main point of contact, reminding him of his own memories he had shared with her as his dementia grew worse.
"I would hope if no family was near my grandma, someone would come in and talk to her and hear her stories," Singh said. "I got the last of his life, which was more of a downhill battle."
The last time either Caldwell or Singh saw Rixford was in early March, right before the facility was closed to visitors in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. The two relied on regular updates from staff after that, Singh said.
Singh was the first to find out when Rixford was taken to Marian Regional Medical Center and when he died on Monday, passing on the news to Caldwell and Country Oaks Care Center staff afterward.
"[The doctors] were amazing. They had advocates that got information from me, to talk to Rixford on my behalf since FaceTime would not have worked. They talked to him about Dora and Hawaii," she said. "By 3:30 a.m. on the 16th, he passed away."
Singh said she is making arrangements for Rixford to be buried next to Dora, at her family's plot in Ohio.
Laura Place covers city government for the Santa Maria Times.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.