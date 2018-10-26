With community members' support, Preisker Park soon could be home to Santa Maria’s first inclusive playground.
The city of Santa Maria and the Kiwanis for Kids Foundation will launch an online fundraising campaign on Sunday to build a fully-inclusive playground that will allow children with disabilities to also join in on the fun. The nearest inclusive playground, which is specially designed to be used by children of all abilities, is more than an hour away in San Luis Obispo County.
The total cost of the playground is around $200,000. The Kiwanis and the city have donated enough to cover half the cost and are looking to the public for help in raising the remaining $100,000 on GoFundMe.
At 1 p.m. Sunday, the city and the Kiwanis for Kids Foundation will hold an event to launch the fundraiser at the Kiwanis Picnic Site at Preisker Park, located at 330 Hidden Pines Way. During the event, Kiwanis members and city staff will unveil their plans for the playground.
Ryan Maxwell, who has been a Kiwanis member for eight years, said the idea to build an inclusive playground in Santa Maria first came about two years ago. “I’m a past president of the Kiwanis Club, it was my idea and thought to have the club come up with a legacy project,” he said. "And the inclusive playground was what we decided on.”
Maxwell said building the playground was building off the Kiwanis mission statement. “Our focus is trying to change the world one community and one child at a time,” Maxwell said. “Continuing on that path, we wanted to come up with an environment where all kids can play regardless of any disabilities they have.”
The proposed location for the playground will be a segment of Preisker Park directly north of the Kiwanis Picnic Site, which was dedicated in 2014. The playground will cover approximately 6,000 square feet of space, Maxwell said.
The playground will differ from traditional children’s playgrounds in several significant ways, Maxwell said. “In a typical playground, to access a playground structure, a child would walk up a ladder or some steps. Rather than have a standard swing, it’ll have a swing that can lock a wheelchair to it and, then, the swing moves the whole chair. Rather than a ladder, there's a ramp. Rather than a narrow bridge, that bridge can be accessed by someone in a wheelchair. It’s engineered a little different and everything is a little bigger so everyone can enjoy it.”
Maxwell said the tentative plan is to complete the project in around 12 months but that timeline is subject to change based on how long it takes to meet the fundraising goal.
The goal of the project is to improve the quality of life for Santa Maria families, Maxwell said. “This gives the opportunity to families who may have one child that has a disability and one that does not to have their kids play together on a structure which includes everybody.
“We’re a big population without an inclusive play area,” Maxwell said. “I’m proud to be in an organization that’s willing to make that investment in our community.”