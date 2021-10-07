Local nonprofit Community Partners in Caring is expanding its programs by launching a free laundry service for Santa Maria seniors in need, and is seeking volunteers to lend a helping hand.
The new program, Loads of CARING (Clean Accessible Resourceful Impactful Need-based Giving), was created to meet the needs of older adults who may be limited in their ability to do laundry due to physical ailments, dementia, chronic pain and other health conditions, or obstacles to transportation.
Program services coordinator Jian Massucco said Community Partners has been wanting to set the laundry service in motion for a while, especially in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic as vulnerable residents avoid leaving their homes for public areas like the laundromat.
"We've been wanting to launch this mission for several years now, so we're excited to see this come to fruition. This is a need that we're seeing with seniors, especially in the times of the pandemic," Massucco said. "People don't realize how important it is to have clean laundry."
Beginning Oct. 25, a small pilot program of around 40 seniors will be able to schedule weekly laundry services on Mondays, Wednesdays or Fridays. Community Partners in Caring is seeking at least 10 volunteers to assist with the laundry pick-up, drop-off, and washing and drying at local laundromats that are partnering with the organization for the program.
"We will have several agreements with the laundromats we're working with that will oversee the service," Massucco said.
Volunteers must be at least 21 years of age, and have proof of full COVID-19 vaccination. One-hour virtual training sessions are available next week, according to Massucco.
Leaders at Community Partners said assisting with something as simple as laundry can help to ensure the well-being and dignity of local residents.
"Far too many of our elders are struggling in silence. They don't wish to wear dirty clothes; physical and financial limitations make it impossible to take care of laundry. We're seeking 10 kind-hearted volunteers to help get Loads of Caring off the ground," said Partners in Caring Executive Director Vilma Contreras.
Community Partners also offers food and grocery delivery, check-in calls, and errands service in Santa Maria, Orcutt Lompoc, Goleta and Santa Barbara. Earlier this year, the organization launched a COVID-19 vaccine appointment transportation service to increase vaccination rates among local seniors.
Residents interested in receiving laundry services through Loads of CARING or volunteering for the program can call 805-925-8000 or visit partnersincaring.org/volunteer.