Throughout "Older Americans Month," Community Partners in Caring has been busy reminding the community of the services and opportunities available for aging residents.
Kaley Wise, marketing coordinator for Community Partners in Caring, which has offices in Santa Maria and serves all of Santa Barbara County, says the best way to celebrate the month is to sign up and volunteer to help.
“During this special month, we recognize the impact our clients have had in shaping our society and coming together as a community to support them through free services that we offer,” said Wise.
Wise says all services are completely free for anybody in the community that is over 62, or those that are under 62, but might have a disability.
The organization offers transportation services and help for those facing social isolation. Wise says volunteers really help bridge the gap between the community and isolation.
“We offer rides for medical appointments to and from, we also help with grocery shopping,” said Wise. “We can either bring them to the grocery store and they do their grocery shopping or we will get a list from them and go to the store or our volunteer will bring them food.”
Wise says the organization also helps clients receive their medicine through prescription delivery and transportation services are not limited solely to medical appointments and grocery stores.
“It could be any appointment, to meet with friends, get their nails done and just really anything,” said Wise. “It really helps with that social isolation and getting them back into the community.”
When asked what are the reactions to clients who utilize the services, Wise says they are thrilled and many say they don’t think of the volunteers as just a driver, but a friend.
“A lot of them say these are really life-saving rides, that they couldn’t imagine their life without these services,” said Wise. “It’s really helping them access just basic needs like food and human connection. They are all so appreciative, so a lot of friendships are made along the way.”
Wise says Community Partners in Caring also offers phone services that help those experiencing social isolation.
“We offer reassurance phone calls, to check on our clients and make sure they are okay," Wise said. "Also, we do phone pals, so even just having a voice at the other end of the phone or having someone check up on you helps with the social isolation”.
Most of the organization's volunteers are a little bit older as well, but since they are still able to drive, volunteers decide to dedicate some of their time to helping their fellow senior citizens who may not be as “fortunate”.
“A lot of people in the community that have retired now have the time to volunteer and they just go above and beyond,” said Wise “It’s very fulfilling for our volunteers and our clients get a lot out of it as well.”
Wise says they have a lot of amazing volunteers, including former Lompoc mayor Mike Siminski, who is one of the “most active volunteers” and used to be a firefighter.
“To keep our services going we always do need volunteers to help with the driving, it’s all volunteer based, that’s how we are able to have our organization,” said Wise.
Volunteers must be 21-and-over and complete a background check. Also, if a volunteer does not have a license, there are other ways to volunteer besides driving.
For more information about services, signing up or how to volunteer visit www.partnersincaring.org or call (805) 925-8000.
April Chavez is the Santa Maria City Reporter for the Santa Maria Times. If you have information, or a story idea that you would like to share, send her an email at AChavez@SantaMariaTimes.com.