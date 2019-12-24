Community opposition blocks Aegis drug treatment clinic from opening in Vandenberg Village

“Daily, I see children, youth and adults run, walk and enjoy the neighborhood there in Vandenberg Village,” he said. “We’d like to keep Vandenberg Village safe, free from drugs that are harmful to our youth and our children.”

Supervisor Joan Hartmann, whose 3rd District includes Vandenberg Village, said the Aegis chief executive officer told her the company would withdraw the application but wanted to negotiate the withdrawal from the site lease first.

She said the final walk-through of the location was taking place that day.

The operations manager for Aegis did not return a phone call Friday asking if the company still plans to open a clinic in the Lompoc area and, if so, whether another site had been chosen.

After the application was withdrawn, Ramona Rogers, a leading opponent of the clinic location, said the site was an unsuitable location because schoolchildren would be walking past and riding the transit buses with clients, adding a new park is planned across the street.

“I don’t think Aegis knew how isolated it was when they chose the location,” she said. “The people who made the decision don’t live around here. They thought the Village was more connected to Lompoc than it is and they didn’t seek community input before [making the decision].”