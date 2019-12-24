Community opposition blocks Aegis drug treatment clinic from opening in Vandenberg Village

A clinic that’s been helping people kick their afflictions in Santa Maria since 1998 has withdrawn its application to open another treatment center in Vandenberg Village following heavy opposition from the community.
Aegis Treatment Centers, the largest opioid treatment clinic in the state, pulled its application for a county permit Tuesday, Dec. 17, said planner Shannon Reese of the Santa Barbara County Department of Planning and Development.
That was the same day about half a dozen Vandenberg Village residents complained to the Board of Supervisors that the company’s promise, made three weeks earlier, to pull the application had still not been kept.
Speaking during the general public comment period, opponents told supervisors they had gathered 1,550 signatures from area residents who did not want the Aegis facility located in Vandenberg Village because it would threaten the safety of the community.
Vandenberg Village resident Carolyn Mazzeo questioned why Aegis would locate a “naloxone-methadone facility” so far from its clients when “98% of them live in Lompoc, two miles from the proposed location.”
She asked the board and the Planning Commission to expedite the withdrawal of the permit application.
Bill Heath, a dentist who has his practice in a small residential-style structure adjacent to the proposed clinic site at 3769 Constellation Road, indicated having addicts wandering around the neighborhood would present a danger to residents.
“Daily, I see children, youth and adults run, walk and enjoy the neighborhood there in Vandenberg Village,” he said. “We’d like to keep Vandenberg Village safe, free from drugs that are harmful to our youth and our children.”
Supervisor Joan Hartmann, whose 3rd District includes Vandenberg Village, said the Aegis chief executive officer told her the company would withdraw the application but wanted to negotiate the withdrawal from the site lease first.
You have free articles remaining.
She said the final walk-through of the location was taking place that day.
The operations manager for Aegis did not return a phone call Friday asking if the company still plans to open a clinic in the Lompoc area and, if so, whether another site had been chosen.
After the application was withdrawn, Ramona Rogers, a leading opponent of the clinic location, said the site was an unsuitable location because schoolchildren would be walking past and riding the transit buses with clients, adding a new park is planned across the street.
“I don’t think Aegis knew how isolated it was when they chose the location,” she said. “The people who made the decision don’t live around here. They thought the Village was more connected to Lompoc than it is and they didn’t seek community input before [making the decision].”
Rogers said even some Aegis clients were opposed to the location and came to opponents to sign the petition.
But during Tuesday’s meeting, Board Chairman and 5th District Supervisor Steve Lavagnino tried to put the location of a treatment clinic into perspective.
“Let’s remember where those people are being treated now,” Lavagnino commented. “Those people are now coming to my district to be treated.
“I hope we can work out a resolution that’s fair to all districts and [to those being treated],” he added.
Statewide, Aegis sees about 10,000 patients a day at 31 clinics, including sites in Santa Maria, Santa Barbara and Atascadero.
The clinic on East Fesler Street in Santa Maria treats more than 400 clients from Lompoc to San Luis Obispo using counseling and medications like methadone and buprenorphine to cure opioid addiction.
Opioids include the illegal drug heroin, its related medical narcotic morphine, the extremely potent synthetic drug fentanyl and prescription painkillers oxycodone and hydrocodone.