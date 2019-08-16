Lompoc Mayor Jenelle Osborne rides with other cyclists on East Hickory Avenue during the "Ride with the Mayor" bicycle cruise, which was part of the “Healthy Lompoc Night”-themed Old Town Market in downtown Lompoc.
Clarissa Van Cura and her sons Tim, 6, and Mike, 4, pedal their cargo bike during the "Ride with the Mayor" bicycle cruise, part of the “Healthy Lompoc Night”-themed Old Town Market in downtown Lompoc on Friday.
Len Wood, Staff
Randall Sena, center, and Kaitlyn Chui lead a ukulele lesson outside Certain Sparks during the “Healthy Lompoc Night”-themed Old Town Market on Friday evening in downtown Lompoc.
Len Wood, Staff
Cyclists pedal through the stone pines on South H Street during the "Ride with the Mayor" bicycle cruise Friday evening as part of the “Healthy Lompoc Night”-themed Old Town Market in downtown Lompoc.
