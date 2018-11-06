Northern Santa Barbara County residents can share their ideas about housing and homelessness in a planning meeting set for next week in Santa Maria, according to a spokesman for the County Community Services Department.
The meeting to seek input on developing strategies and creating an action plan to address those issues is scheduled for 2 to 4 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 14, at the Maramonte Community Center, 620 Sunrise Drive.
A similar meeting for South County residents is planned from 9 to 11 a.m. that day in the Goleta City Council Chambers, 130 Cremona Drive, Suite B.
Those who attend the meeting can learn more about increasing access to safe, affordable housing, coordinating resources to respond to individual needs and building capacity to address the needs of homeless subpopulations, the spokesman said.
Homeless subpopulations include families, children and youths, seniors, veterans, the chronically homeless and people with severe mental health conditions or substance abuse issues and treatment needs.
Attendees will hear from other Santa Barbara County stakeholders about resources and programs that are working well in the county and can share their thoughts on how to incorporate those ideas into the county’s homeless response systems over the coming years.
For more information, contact Joni Kelly of the County Housing and Community Development Department at jkelly@co.santa-barbara.ca.us.