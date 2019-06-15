American Veterans United, a nonprofit organization that advocates for active-duty service members, veterans and their families, is inviting the community to attend its monthly general meeting scheduled for 11 a.m. Saturday, June 22, at American Legion Post 211, 636 North H St., in Lompoc.
Veterans seeking help with benefits and claims are encouraged to attend, a group spokesman said. Free transportation will be provided from Santa Maria.
Merchandise will be for sale, and a 50/50 raffle will take place afterward. The American Veterans United meetings are held on the fourth Saturday of each month.
For more information, contact Clettus McDonell at 805-598-4260 or avuinc@yahoo.com.