A free community event will highlight the grand opening of the innovative new Matthew Will Memorial Medical Center in Arroyo Grande on May 11.
The 45,012 square foot building, which broke ground in November of 2017, was constructed by the Will family to honor their late son, Matthew Will, who lost his battle with cancer just after turning 20. A memorial collage will be placed in the first floor lobby celebrating his life and legacy.
Arroyo Grande Community Hospital, a member of the network of Dignity Health Central Coast facilities, is proud to announce the opening of the innovative center, which propels AGCH into a new era of health care capabilities.
The grand opening will be from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Attendees will enjoy complimentary food and beverages, health and wellness booths, games and prizes, live presentations, self-guided tours, and more.
“We are proud to introduce this highly anticipated medical building, constructed by the Will family to honor their late son and provide essential medical services to the members of our community,” said Arroyo Grande Community Hospital President and CEO Sue Andersen. “This facility will enable us to enhance the programs and services already offered at our hospital and provide specialized care to keep our community members even closer to home.”
Located adjacent to the AGCH campus, the first floor of the building will house the Dignity Health Lab and Imaging suite offering CT scans, X-ray, ultrasound, and bone density scanning capabilities. The laboratory service center has three draw rooms and a glucose tolerance testing room. It will also offer specialty services such as orthopedics, neurology, and obstetrics and gynecology.
The third floor will house the newly appointed Mission Hope Cancer Center Arroyo Grande, which will include a cancer resource center, a dietitian, a social worker, genetic counseling, nurse navigation, and appearance consulting for the center’s patients. For patient comfort, the infusion suite offers panoramic views of the Arroyo Grande Valley. The floor also features an expansive rehabilitation area for a variety of wellness classes. In addition, the third floor offers a spacious conference room with the latest in audio visual technology to facilitate interactive professional and administrative meetings.
The second floor space is held in reserve for community physicians.
The contemporary architecture is a bold contrast to the rolling hills that surround the area. Broad overhangs and large areas of glass are a modern addition to the campus. The exterior is composed of smooth and clean lines, tile and brick accents with a large glass canopy at the main entry. Every aspect of the monumental structure is outfitted with state-of-the-art technology and features to advance health care and comfort for our community and staff.
To RSVP for this free event, community members are encouraged to call 805-270-2513. To learn more, please visit www.dignityhealth.org/arroyo-grande.