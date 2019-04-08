Santa Maria will seek community input during two meetings on Wednesday and Thursday in hopes of securing grant funding for a cultural center and sports complex.
The meetings are being held before the city applies for Proposition 68 grant funds, which provide money to create parks, enhance river parkways and protect coastal forests and wetlands.
"The city has already submitted a pregrant proposal with the idea of what it would like to create here in Santa Maria,” said Dennis Smitherman, a management analyst with the Recreation and Parks Department.
In three or four weeks, the city expects to hear if it qualifies to send a complete application, he said.
The first meeting, about the Enos Ranch Park and Cultural Center, will be held Wednesday from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. at the Veterans’ Memorial Community Center, 313 W. Tunnell St.
The proposed cultural center and park will be located alongside the Enos/Smith house.
The second meeting, about the Santa Maria Sports Complex, will take place at the veterans’ center from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Thursday.
The proposal for the sports complex, which has long been sought after by community members, would create a number of fields that could be used for soccer and other sports.
City officials have eyed a piece of land adjacent to the Santa Maria Cemetery District, on College Drive, where the sports complex would be located.
Community input helps ensure Santa Maria can put together a competitive application, Smitherman said.
“It’s always beneficial to have as much as community input as possible.”
During the community meetings, city staff hope to get a broad range of opinions about both projects.
“Our questions are really open-ended,” he said. “We want to know exactly what [community members] are looking for, what kind of uses they will be interested in for these facilities.”
The input received by community members will help determine what amenities and features would be included at the Enos Ranch center, Smitherman said.
While the community meetings are being held concurrently with an ongoing survey by the Recreation and Parks Department to develop a new Leisure Needs Assessment and Parks Master plan, they are part of a different initiative.
“This is separate from our parks master plan, but if people aren’t available to come, we’d encourage them to fill out the [leisure needs assessment] survey,” Smitherman said.