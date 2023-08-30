The City of Santa Maria is working to update their draft Housing Element, an element of the City's General Plan that is required to be updated every eight years by state law. The next steps need the input of the Santa Maria community.
Santa Maria residents should visit the Housing Element Update 2023 webpage to review the second draft of the Housing Element document, and to learn more about the Housing Element.
El Segundo Borrador del Elemento de Vivienda está disponible para la revisión pública y comentarios del 29 de agosto al 6 de septiembre. Visit…
The public review period features the opportunity to review the second draft Housing Element and share thoughts regarding the edits made in response to comments made by the California Department of Housing and Community Development.
Public comments may be submitted within the public review period to Falbro@cityofsantamaria.org or delivered to the City of Santa Maria Community Development Department located at 110 South Pine Street, Room 101, by Wednesday, Sept. 6.
The Housing Element component of the General Plan typically includes a housing needs assessment which focused on examining demographic, employment and housing trends and conditions that affect Santa Maria’s housing needs.
Sign up to receive headlines in your inbox!
Breaking News | Local Sports | Daily Headlines | Local Obituaries | Weather | Local Offers
The element also includes an inventory of potential housing sites that identifies locations of available sites for housing development or redevelopment to ensure that there is adequate capacity to address the Regional Housing Needs Allocation.
The Housing Element also typically includes:
- Evaluation of Past Performance: Review the prior Housing Element to measure progress in implementing policies and programs;
- Community Outreach and Engagement: Implement a robust community outreach and engagement program, with a particular focus on outreach to traditionally underrepresented groups;
- Constraints Analysis: Analyze and recommend remedies for existing and potential governmental and nongovernmental barriers to housing development
If approved by HCD and the council, the Housing Element will become policy, guiding the development, maintenance, and improvement of housing for all economic segments of the City’s residents.
Learn more about the process to update the general plan, which is scheduled to conclude in early 2024, online at www.imaginesantamaria.com.