The City of Santa Maria is working to update their draft Housing Element, an element of the City's General Plan that is required to be updated every eight years by state law.  The next steps need the input of the Santa Maria community. 

Currently, Santa Maria is operating under a Housing Element that was approved for the years 2015-2023 and must update it for the upcoming period running through 2031. The element, which is under the direction of the Community Development Department, needs to be reviewed by the California Department of Housing and Community Development before being adopted by the Santa Maria City Council

Santa Maria residents should visit the Housing Element Update 2023 webpage to review the second draft of the Housing Element document, and to learn more about the Housing Element.

