Twenty-seven U.S. veterans who served in almost all branches of the military, in war and peace, were honored by their neighbors at a ceremony Saturday to dedicate a Veterans Memorial Garden.
Quail Meadows East honored the veterans living in the community of manufactured homes off South College Drive in Santa Maria with the dedication of a plaque in the garden and a barbecued chicken dinner.
“The good thing I’m proud of is we have 30 veterans on the plaque,” said Julie Johnson, manager of Quail Meadows East. “Three have passed on, but the rest are here in the park.”
Those veterans represent the Army, Air Force, Navy Marines, National Guard and reserves and include one 94-year-old World War II veteran and several from each of the Korean, Vietnam and Gulf wars as well as others who served between those wars.
“There were a couple of women who served,” said Kathy Walsh, president of the Quail Meadows Social Club, who planned the event with husband Ron, vice president of the club.
“Traditionally, we do something on Memorial Weekend,” Ron said. “But a lot of people are not in town on Memorial Weekend. So we backed it up to Armed Forces Day.”
Armed Forces day is celebrated on the third Saturday in May, providing Quail Meadows the opportunity for maximum participation, and Ron said 80 residents attended the event.
The couple went to Johnson for ideas, and she suggested the memorial garden to honor the community’s veterans while they are still living.
In a little corner beneath a stairway outside the Quail Meadows office, they created the Veterans Memorial Garden with a plaque that says “Thank you for your service” and bears all the names of the community’s veterans, set inside a shadow box with a glass front mounted on a post.
It’s surrounded by potted plants, pavers painted red, white and blue, a blue bench where people can sit and meditate and patriotic signs like “Bless the USA, Land of the Free.”
“I spoke about Tom Brokaw’s book ‘The Greatest Generation,’ because they truly are the greatest generation,” Ron said of the World War II veterans, one of which lives at Quail Meadows.
Following the ceremony, the assembled crowd went into the community room for chicken barbecued by volunteer Dennis Carreras and side dishes arranged for by Johnson.
Ron introduced the veterans, who were given an opportunity to tell a little bit about themselves as well as relate some experiences from their service.
But others who weren’t veterans also had stories to tell.
World War II veteran Roy Harrison’s wife, Hilda, is English and lived in Manchester during the Blitz, the German bombing campaign against Britain in 1940 and ’41.
“She had some interesting stories to tell,” said Kathy, who also related a tale of her own about her grandfather, Adam Weissel, who was awarded the Medal of Honor in 1881 for saving the captain of his ship, the USS Missouri, after he fell overboard.
“In our family, the story was he saved the captain from shark-infested waters,” she said. “But I did some research and found out the captain fell overboard when the ship was docked in port in Rhode Island. Hardly shark-infested waters. But he was given the Congressional Medal of Honor anyway.”
Ron himself is a veteran of the Army National Guard, and although his unit was placed on alert during the Gulf War, the conflict was so short it was never called up, he said.
Still, he had his own harrowing experience — the Watts Riots of 1965.
“The first couple of days were bad,” he said. “We were told we couldn’t shoot, and we weren’t given any bullets. But our guys were getting pounded, so the third day they issued us live ammunition. Things quieted down quickly after that.”
Johnson said she’s proud of how Saturday's event turned out.
“It was really nice,” she said. “I’m glad we were able to do it and have so many people turn out.”