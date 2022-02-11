Nearly one week after the fatal shooting of a 17-year-old in the Santa Maria Town Center parking structure, a crowd of over 100 community members, family and friends returned to the site of the tragedy to honor his memory and mourn together.
Santa Maria Police received several reports of a shooting near the Town Center just before midnight on Jan. 31, and discovered Alexis Mendoza Raymundo with a fatal gunshot wound.
A 24-year-old Santa Maria female was also struck by gunfire at the scene and was hospitalized for significant but nonlife-threatening injuries, police said.
Lt. Russ Mengel said the department cannot share updates on the case because it is an ongoing investigation but will announce if an arrest is made. "We're always looking for those who might have some more firsthand information. We suspect there might be more out there," he said.
On Thursday, community members and loved ones of Raymundo began by marching from the Fallas parking lot to Santa Maria City Hall, then across the street to the Town Center, carrying photos, balloons, candles and signs stating "Drive on Forever," "Justicia Para Alexis" and "We Love You Cheeks," referring to his nickname.
The crowd then journeyed up the stairs to the second floor of the Town Center parking structure and laid down their offerings to create an altar for Raymundo.
Rebekah Spicuglia, executive director of One Community Action which organized the vigil, reflected on how young people in Santa Maria have continued to die to senseless violence following the murder of her own son, Oscar, in 2015.
"We need to invest a lot more resources in violence prevention," Spicuglia said. "It was a powerful coming together in honor of Alexis, and there were calls for justice as well as action from the city to make our community safer for young people to gather."
Alex Huscher, Raymundo's uncle, traveled immediately from Oregon to join his family in Santa Maria after hearing about the shooting. He provided a statement on behalf of the family.
"My nephew Alexis was a very smart, caring and loving young man. A son, a brother, and a friend to many. He had a very bright future ahead of him, before it was taken away. What happened that night was truly tragic, and Alexis will forever be missed. The Mendoza Raymundo family would like to thank all for their prayers, support and donations in these trying times. We would like to thank all of those who stand with us in unity, in our pursuit of getting justice for Alexis," he said.
Alexis was a student at Olive Grove Charter School, according to his uncle. He is survived by his parents Alfonso and Lidia, his younger sister and two younger brothers.
A GoFundMe for the family has raised over $5,000 as of Friday.
Anyone who was at the location when the shooting occurred or has any information about the incident is urged to contact Santa Maria Detective Seth Hall at 805-928-3781, ext. 1308.