Community Health Centers of the Central Coast Inc. dedicated its newest state-of-the-art clinic Friday at 490 Bell St., Suite 103, in Los Alamos with a ribbon-cutting ceremony.
The clinic in the new Los Alamos Mercantile building provides a permanent location for Los Alamos residents to receive health and dental services from CHC, which for years provided primary care from a mobile clinic at the Los Alamos Valley Men’s Club.
“Community Health Centers Los Alamos is the continuance of a dream, over 40 years in the making — namely, to provide state-of-the-art health care to many local residents who would otherwise not have a medical home,” said Ronald E. Castle, chief executive officer of Community Health Centers.
Castle said the Los Alamos clinic would not have been possible without the support of the Health Resources & Services Administration, Bureau of Primary Health Care, Direct Relief and the Santa Barbara Vintners Foundation.
Community Health Centers of the Central Coast began with seven employees and a part-time volunteer doctor in Nipomo in 1978. As of early 2022, the company has 31 state-licensed clinics throughout San Luis Obispo and northern Santa Barbara counties.
CHC’s patient population includes low-income, uninsured community members with an emphasis on caring for the homeless, migrant and seasonal farm workers, and public housing residents.
