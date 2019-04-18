What sort of future do Santa Marians want for the city? It’s one with more affordable housing, options for alternative transportation, four-year degree options within city limits and a revitalized downtown, according to a report released Thursday by the nonprofit group CAUSE.
On Thursday, Councilwoman Gloria Soto and representatives from CAUSE, Hancock College, Corazón del Pueblo and Food and Water Watch held a press conference at Santa Maria City Hall to discuss the main findings of the report.
The report -- titled "Community's Priorities for Santa Maria's Future" -- was prepared after CAUSE staff and volunteers surveyed several hundred Santa Marians during the summer of 2018 about their priorities for the city’s future. Approximately 100 people were surveyed during an August town hall, and a team of bilingual CAUSE interns met with 200 more residents on the west side of the city during a six-week-long period.
The first recommendation in the report was to encourage more housing development for lower-income residents.
The adoption of an inclusionary housing ordinance that would require new developments to set aside 15% of units for low- to moderate-income residents was one possible solution, Soto said.
“It is no secret that our city is facing a housing shortage,” she said. “The need to build more housing that our low-income and middle-income families can afford is great. Most of the recent housing being built in Santa Maria if often out of reach of many residents who rely on jobs with lower wages in the agriculture and service industry.”
Other recommendations include encouraging the development of more H-2A and other farmworker housing by rezoning underused industrial areas along the train tracks; developing more east-to-west bus routes; revitalizing West Main Street by converting large underused parking lots into a pedestrian plaza; and establishing more higher education opportunities.
“The city has been doing forums for over a year trying to figure out a short-term solution to a need for housing for farmworkers,” said Hazel Davalos, of CAUSE. “We’re here today to ask the city to use the general plan as an opportunity to find a long-term solution.”
Higher education opportunities, which was one of the concerns identified by the report, was also a topic of discussion Thursday.
During the press conference, Hancock College President Kevin Walthers outlined the college's efforts to make education more accessible to the city's recent high school graduates.
“We want to remove barriers for our community and make sure they have access to higher education, which we all know is critical for getting a 21st-century job,” he said. “One of the ways we’re doing that is the Hancock Promise. We launched a program that provides free tuition for the first year.”
Walters said waiving tuition fees for the first year doesn’t cover all the costs associated with pursuing a degree, but the college continues to see enrollment jumps.
“This year our students coming from high school increased 48% year over year,” he said.
Walthers said establishing a California State University campus in Santa Maria was unlikely but cited the recent partnership with the University of La Verne to offer four-year degrees.
The report aimed to consolidate the community input gathered by CAUSE and other organizations.
Abraham Melendrez, of CAUSE, said the city's general plan update process -- which is in its early stages -- provided an opportunity to help shape the future of Santa Maria's development.
Mark van de Kamp, public information officer for the city of Santa Maria, said the city appreciated the input.
“We encourage the community to come forward with ideas as we update the general plan, the active transportation plan and our transit plans,” he said. “We work for you and we want to hear from as many people as possible.”
Van de Kamp said the city is in the process of hiring a consultant to assist city planners with the most technical aspects of the general plan update and that officials are seeking public input at Downtown Fridays and other city events.
"This is a multiyear process, so we're excited to begin making progress," he said.