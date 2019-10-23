Community forums in Santa Maria and Lompoc will address the issues of housing and homelessness as part of the second phase of Santa Barbara County’s Community Action Plan to Address Homelessness.
The goal of the second phase is to create a detailed implementation plan with specific steps expanding on Phase I strategies, a county spokesman said.
In Santa Maria, the forum will take place from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Monday in Shephard Hall of the Santa Maria Public Library at 421 S. McClelland St.
The Lompoc forum is set for 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday in the Dick DeWees Community & Senior Center at 1120 W. Ocean Ave.
At the forums, representatives of the Housing and Community Development Division of the County Community Services Department will share demographic trends in the homeless population in each area and provide an update on funding and efforts to address housing and homelessness issues, the spokesman said.
The county representatives will listen to the public’s concerns about the impacts of housing and homelessness on local communities and talk about opportunities to help identify gaps and act to address housing and homelessness regionally.
Attendees also will be asked for their input on new state Permanent Local Housing Allocation SB 2 funding.
The first phase of the Community Action Plan to Address Homelessness, adopted June 18 by the Board of Supervisors, focused on increasing access to housing and services needed to maintain that housing.
Its goals also included preventing homelessness whenever possible and developing supports for individual subpopulations of homeless and those at risk of becoming homeless.
The plan, developed in collaboration with a diverse group of partners and stakeholders in the system of care, also advocates data sharing and collective planning to improve the response to homelessness and the shortage of affordable housing.
There is no charge for the forums, but those planning to attend the Santa Maria event are asked to register in advance at www.eventbrite.com/e/sm-community-discussion-action-plan-to-address-housing-and-homelessness-tickets-74715575297.
Those planning to attend the Lompoc forum can register at www.eventbrite.com/e/lompoc-community-discussion-action-plan-to-address-housing-homelessness-tickets-74716654525.
A third forum is planned in Santa Barbara, as well.
An overview of homeless resources in Santa Barbara County can be found at www.liveunitedsbc.org/resources-clients.
For more information, contact the Housing and Community Development Division of the Community Services Department at 805-568-3520 or hcd@co.santa-barbara.ca.us.