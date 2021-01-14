Community floods Lompoc Valley Medical Center after COVID-19 vaccines offered to 75+ group

Lompoc Valley Medical Center received an overwhelming surge of community members seeking vaccines Wednesday after the hospital extended its dosage supply to those 75 years and older.

Officials had planned to give out 100 doses to people 75 and older on Wednesday. But word-of-mouth quickly traveled through Lompoc and by day's end 350 people had received a shot, many without the required appointment, hospital chief executive officer Steve Popkin said.

“Understandably, there was a lot of excitement among these members of our community," he said in an email.

Chuck Ruffner, 74 and with an underlying health condition, was among those inoculated. He got a call Wednesday morning from a friend, who learned through their mutual medical group that shots were available. Ruffner arrived, got vaccinated in 20 minutes and called two friends who came to the hospital to get their shots.

None had appointments. Ruffner didn’t even know what brand of vaccine he received until he checked the next morning.

“It didn’t matter,” he said. “I was just so anxious to get it.”

Popkin said the hospital didn't want to reject people seeking vaccines but that the hospital now has refined its process and will require appointments. Still, officials estimated that approximately 250 vaccines would be administered on Thursday alone, well over the 100 daily doses planned for this week.

"We have fine-tuned our processes since our opening day yesterday. Although yesterday many individuals did not have appointments, our overriding objective was to get vaccinations in the arms of those who are 75 years of age or older, so we did our best to not turn them away," he said.