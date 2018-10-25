Janet Silveria, President and Chief Executive Officer of Community Bancorp of Santa Maria, released its earnings report for the period ending Sept. 30. Net income was up 101 percent, from $1.276 million at Sept. 30, 2017 to $2.566 million at Sept. 30, 2018. Net loans were up 3.8 percent, from $158.7 million at Sept. 30, 2017 to $164.8 million at Sept. 30, 2018.
The bank concluded the sale of their Lompoc division on May 18, which resulted in one time net earnings of approximately $824,200. After adjusting for the one time net earnings, net income increased 36.5 percent from the same period last year. The sale of the Lompoc division included the sale of deposits and real property, resulting in a decline in total deposits and total assets. Total deposits declined 10.6 percent, from $240.3 million at Sept. 30, 2017 to $214.9 million at Sept. 30, 2018. Total assets declined 9.1 percent, from $265.0 million at Sept. 30, 2017 to $240.9 million at Sept. 30, 2018.
Silveria commented that the sale of their Lompoc division was a strategic move to divest a division that was underperforming bank goals, and allows the company to focus on their primary Santa Maria Valley market.
As a result of the improved earnings, the company previously announced a cash dividend of $0.10 per share payable on July 19 this year to shareholders of record as of July 12. Further, the bank’s growth and success over the past year resulted in them being named a 2017 "Premier Performing Bank" by The Findley Report, an independent research firm.
Community Bancorp of Santa Maria (OTCQX: CYSM) is the single bank holding company of Community Bank of Santa Maria, which opened for business on March 1, 2001 and currently employs 55 people in two locations in Santa Maria. For more information, visit their website at www.yourcbsm.com.