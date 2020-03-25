Community Action Commission expands 2-1-1 helpline, modifies meal service in response to pandemic

Senior Nutrition Program

The Community Action Commission's senior nutrition program normally provides hot meals at 13 community centers from Guadalupe to Goleta with delivery service available for homebound seniors.

Because of the pandemic, the commission has been forced to modify the program to accommodate social distancing and shelter-at-home orders.

“We continue to serve our consumers at most of the meal sites — a few centers have closed — offering healthy bag lunches to-go, and also giving all seniors the choice of receiving meals at home,” said Marc Sabin, director of senior services.

In the last week, there has been an estimated 10% increase in inquiries, new enrollees and conversions to home delivery.

“We anticipate even sharper increases in senior meal participation as this crisis continues,” Sabin said.

CEO Patricia Keelean said in the face of the coronavirus crisis, the commission has continued to carry out its mission of serving the community.

“Our staff is working tirelessly to continue to deliver services, pivoting to develop new logistics as this pandemic unfolds,” she said.

In the North County, residents can call the senior nutrition hotline at 805-925-3010 between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.

