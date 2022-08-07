After a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, CommUnify (formerly known as Community Action Commission) held the highly anticipated Champions Dinner & Awards at The River Grill, at Alisal Ranch in Solvang.

The sold-out June event hosted 182 guests including many community leaders, business owners and nonprofit directors. Geoff Green, executive director of the Santa Barbara City College Foundation, served as the night’s humorous and lively master of ceremonies, and the high-energy auction was led by Jim Glines and his bid-spotting team, backed up by staff from the Community Bank of Santa Maria.

The Champions Dinner was supported by 36 corporate and hospitality sponsors from across Santa Barbara County and raised $171,787 to increase the funding for nine programs in CommUnify’s Family & Youth Services division.

