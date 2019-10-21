An assortment of new businesses are expected to set up shop in Santa Maria in the coming months, including a Mountain Mike’s Pizza and Hampton Inn.
On the north side of Santa Maria, Mountain Mike’s Pizza is poised to occupy the space that once was home to Blaze Pizza at 1729 N. Broadway.
The restaurant, which is currently hiring employees, will be the first Central Coast location for the pizza chain that was established 41 years ago in Palo Alto. The closest Mountain Mike’s Pizza to Santa Maria is in Bakersfield.
Community Development Director Chuen Ng said several different building division permits were issued to Mountain Mike’s Pizza between this summer and fall.
According to the company’s website, it has over 200 restaurants that span across California, Oregon, Nevada and Utah.
Elsewhere in northern Santa Maria, a four-story Hampton Inn with 108 rooms is nearly ready to open at the corner of Broadway and Preisker Lane.
Ng said city officials are conducting inspections of the new site and that hotel management is shooting for a November or December opening date.
The Planning Commission signed off on the Hampton Inn in 2016 and construction began last fall.
A Wendy’s restaurant located adjacent to the new hotel opened early this fall. It is the second Santa Maria location for the fast food chain. The first is located within the Crossroads development at 2150 S. Bradley Road.
At the Enos Ranch development, CoastHills Credit Union has begun moving corporate employees into its new headquarters at Betteravia Road and Highway 101 and plans to open its first-floor branch by mid-January, said J.D. Scroggin, public information and social media officer.
The three-story building will include a bank branch, a stand-alone Wealth Management office, three drive-up ATMs, a community room with an indoor/outdoor kitchen and an employee gym.
CoastHills will occupy the first and third floors while subleasing the second floor to A.T. Still University, which will welcome its first class of students for its physician assistant program this summer.
National chains Golden Corral and Krispy Kreme are planning to move into the Crossroads development off Betteravia Road, and arts and crafts giant Hobby Lobby is planning to move into the former Toys R Us building at 1411 S. Bradley Road.
They will be the first Santa Maria locations for all three businesses.