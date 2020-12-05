Comic book grab-and-go packs available at Santa Maria Public Library

Comic book packs will be available for pickup at the Santa Maria Public Library Main Branch beginning next week, according to a city spokesman.

Packs will be available for pickup beginning Tuesday during library curbside pickup hours, from 10:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday to Friday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.

Each pack will contain a comic book, inspirational tools for aspiring comic book artists and other supplies, spokesman Mark van de Kamp said.

Packs will be available while supplies last, with no registration required.

For more information, contact the library’s Youth Services division at 805-925-0994, ext. 8564.

The Santa Maria Public Library Main Branch is located at 421 S. McClelland St.

