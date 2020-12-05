You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Comic book grab-and-go packs available at Santa Maria Public Library

Comic book grab-and-go packs available at Santa Maria Public Library

Comic book packs will be available for pickup at the Santa Maria Public Library Main Branch beginning next week, according to a city spokesman.

Packs will be available for pickup beginning Tuesday during library curbside pickup hours, from 10:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday to Friday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. 

Each pack will contain a comic book, inspirational tools for aspiring comic book artists and other supplies, spokesman Mark van de Kamp said. 

Packs will be available while supplies last, with no registration required. 

For more information, contact the library’s Youth Services division at 805-925-0994, ext. 8564.

The Santa Maria Public Library Main Branch is located at 421 S. McClelland St. 

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Lights and Sirens in Santa Maria
Crime and Courts

Lights and Sirens in Santa Maria

  • Updated

The following is taken from the Santa Maria Police Department's calls-for-service log and the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office daily arrest log. Those appearing as "arrested" are only suspected of the crime indicated but are presumed innocent.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News