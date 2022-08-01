Comedian, actor and country music singer Rodney Carrington will perform at the Chumash Casino Resort Samala Showroom at 8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 12, as part of his "Let me in!" U.S. tour.
Carrington's comedy act typically combines stand-up comedy and original music — a unique act that he launched in 1998 with his major label comedy CD debut "Hangin' With Rodney."
His reach grew with nine additional Top 10 comedy albums, including “Live,” “Greatest Hits,” “King of the Mountains,” “El Nino Loco,” “Laughter's Good” and “The Hits” — all of which continue to receive radio airplay and regularly place on the national comedy charts, according to reports.
In 2017, his album "Here Comes the Truth” had tens of millions of streams on Spotify, climbing to No. 3 on the comedy charts, and even spawned a Netflix special. In 2019, Carrington released his latest album, "Get em out," which hit No. 1 on iTunes.
Sources say Carrington has also enjoyed success in television and film that included starring in his own TV sitcom "Rodney," which ran for two seasons on ABC from 2004-06.
He co-wrote and co-starred with Toby Keith in the feature film, “Beer for my Horses,” which won the Tex Ritter Award at the Academy of Country Music Awards (ACM). In 2017, Carrington also starred in his own Netflix special "Here Comes the Truth.”
Tickets for the show are $39, $44, $49, $54 and $59 and are available at The CLUB at Chumash or online at www.chumashcasino.com.
The resort is located on Highway 246 in Santa Ynez and is an age 21-and-older venue.