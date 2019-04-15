Kites of all colors and sizes took to the sky during the 10th annual Free Family Kite Festival hosted by the Santa Maria Valley Discovery Museum at Rotary Centennial Park on Sunday.
The event, which featured kite-flying demonstrations, contests and live music, drew an estimated 2,000 to 2,500 people, said Nancy Gastelum, executive director of the museum.
“It was a beautiful day — the sky, weather and wind were perfect for kites,” she said. “It was a great time for families to sit and relax and fly kites.”
During the event, representatives from the American Kitefliers Association hit the field to help children get their kites into the air.
Some of those kites were created Saturday, when children participated in a kite-making event at the museum in anticipation of the festival.
Gastelum said the annual event, sponsored by the Santa Maria Public Airport District, is essentially a 'thank you' to the community for its support of the museum.
“This was the 10th anniversary [of the festival] and we hope to continue it for subsequent years,” she said.
041419 Kite Festival 04.jpg
A decorated skull was one of many kites in the air during the Discovery Museum's 10th annual Free Family Kite Festival at Rotary Centennial Park on Sunday.
Frank Cowan, Contributor
041419 Kite Festival 10.jpg
Monse Rodriguez, left, and Priscilla Martinez, both of Santa Maria, try to keep their kite in the air during the Discovery Museum's 10th annual Free Family Kite Festival Sunday at Rotary Centennial Park.
Frank Cowan Contributor
041419 Kite Festival 21.jpg
A woman and young girl carry a sting ray kite during the Discovery Museum's 10th annual Free Family Kite Festival Sunday at Rotary Centennial Park.
Frank Cowan Contributor
041419 Kite Festival 05.jpg
Emily Gwo, 12, of Santa Maria, tries to get her kite in the air during the Discovery Museum's 10th annual Free Family Kite Festival at Rotary Centennial Park on Sunday.
Frank Cowan, Contributor
041419 Kite Festival 12.jpg
Julian Brecado, 2, center, stands among kites while his sister Natalia Brecado, 10 , left, watches during the Discovery Museum's 10th annual Free Family Kite Festival Sunday at Rotary Centennial Park. Both are from Santa Maria.
Frank Cowan Contributor
041419 Kite Festival 02.jpg
A Star Wars kite was one of many theme kites during the Discovery Museum's 10th annual Free Family Kite Festival at Rotary Centennial Park on Sunday.
Frank Cowan, Contributor
041419 Kite Festival 03.jpg
Everly Zarling, 4, of Santa Maria, smiles as she flies her kite during the Discovery Museum's 10th annual Free Family Kite Festival at Rotary Centennial Park on Sunday.
Frank Cowan, Contributor
041419 Kite Festival 06.jpg
An owl kite seems to watch over those on the ground during the Discovery Museum's 10th annual Free Family Kite Festival at Rotary Centennial Park on Sunday.
Frank Cowan, Contributor
041419 Kite Festival 07.jpg
Kaleb Duarte, 6, of Santa Maria, keeps his eyes on his kite during the Discovery Museum's 10th annual Free Family Kite Festival at Rotary Centennial Park on Sunday.
Frank Cowan, Contributor
041419 Kite Festival 08.jpg
A Tyrannosaurus rex appears to be chasing other kites during the Discovery Museum's 10th annual Free Family Kite Festival at Rotary Centennial Park on Sunday.
Frank Cowan, Contributor
041419 Kite Festival 17.jpg
Kites of all kinds flew above the crowd during the Discovery Museum's 10th annual Free Family Kite Festival Sunday at Rotary Centennial Park.
Frank Cowan Contributor
041419 Kite Festival 09.jpg
A WWII German fighter plane kite was among those flying during the Discovery Museum's 10th annual Free Family Kite Festival Sunday at Rotary Centennial Park.
Frank Cowan Contributor
041419 Kite Festival 01.jpg
Claire Thomas, 2, of Arroyo Grande, gets her strawberry kite in the air during the Discovery Museum's 10th annual Free Family Kite Festival at Rotary Centennial Park on Sunday.
Frank Cowan, Contributor
041419 Kite Festival 11.jpg
A brightly decorated kite was among the many kites flying during the Discovery Museum's 10th annual Free Family Kite Festival Sunday at Rotary Centennial Park.
Frank Cowan Contributor
041419 Kite Festival 22.jpg
A young boy tries an obstacle course at vendor CKD Academy during the Discovery Museum's 10th annual Free Family Kite Festival Sunday at Rotary Centennial Park.
Frank Cowan Contributor
041419 Kite Festival 20.jpg
Kids played while the band "Birdie" entertained the crowd during the Discovery Museum's 10th annual Free Family Kite Festival Sunday at Rotary Centennial Park.
Frank Cowan Contributor
041419 Kite Festival 13.jpg
Greg Lloyd, left, of Santa Maria tries to get his kite airborne as he keeps tabs on his daughter Clementine Lloyd, 1 year, during the Discovery Museum's 10th annual Free Family Kite Festival Sunday at Rotary Centennial Park.
Frank Cowan Contributor
041419 Kite Festival 14.jpg
Nancy MkKain, of Arroyo Grande tries to get what was most likely the smallest kite to fly during the Discovery Museum's 10th annual Free Family Kite Festival Sunday at Rotary Centennial Park.
Frank Cowan Contributor
041419 Kite Festival 15.jpg
Jen Misore, of Arroyo Grande flies a space shuttle kite during the Discovery Museum's 10th annual Free Family Kite Festival Sunday at Rotary Centennial Park.
Frank Cowan Contributor
041419 Kite Festival 23.jpg
Avril Lopez, 2, of Santa Maria waits to open her kite during the Discovery Museum's 10th annual Free Family Kite Festival Sunday at Rotary Centennial Park.
Frank Cowan Contributor
041419 Kite Festival 16.jpg
Fred Ventura, left, and his wife Marne Ventura, of Nipomo, try to get kite string untangled as their grandson Dillon Rubenstein, also of Nipomo, looks on during the Discovery Museum's 10th annual Free Family Kite Festival Sunday at Rotary Centennial Park.
Frank Cowan Contributor
041419 Kite Festival 18.jpg
Two girls run as they try to keep their kites airborne during the Discovery Museum's 10th annual Free Family Kite Festival Sunday at Rotary Centennial Park.
Frank Cowan Contributor
Razi Syed covers Santa Maria City Government for Lee Central Coast Newspapers. Follow him on Twitter @razisyed.