Kites of all colors and sizes took to the sky during the 10th annual Free Family Kite Festival hosted by the Santa Maria Valley Discovery Museum at Rotary Centennial Park on Sunday.

The event, which featured kite-flying demonstrations, contests and live music, drew an estimated 2,000 to 2,500 people, said Nancy Gastelum, executive director of the museum.

“It was a beautiful day — the sky, weather and wind were perfect for kites,” she said. “It was a great time for families to sit and relax and fly kites.”

During the event, representatives from the American Kitefliers Association hit the field to help children get their kites into the air.

Some of those kites were created Saturday, when children participated in a kite-making event at the museum in anticipation of the festival. 

Gastelum said the annual event, sponsored by the Santa Maria Public Airport District, is essentially a 'thank you' to the community for its support of the museum.

“This was the 10th anniversary [of the festival] and we hope to continue it for subsequent years,” she said.

Razi Syed covers Santa Maria City Government for Lee Central Coast Newspapers.  Follow him on Twitter @razisyed.

