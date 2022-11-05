 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Santa Maria Valley Chamber

Volunteering: Making a difference in company culture | Santa Maria Chamber Column

Molly Schiff, Director of Member & Community Engagement for the Santa Maria Valley Chamber of Commerce

Molly Schiff is the Director of Member & Community Engagement for the Santa Maria Valley Chamber of Commerce. She oversees the organization’s marketing & events team, and manages their workforce development programs. Molly also serves on the Board of Directors for Northern Santa Barbara County United Way and Santa Barbara County Office of Education’s Partners in Education.

 Santa Maria Valley Chamber of Commerce

As we enter the holidays, many look for ways to give back to the community. From offering toy drive donations to volunteering at local soup kitchens, there is no shortage of ways to help make the holidays a little brighter for those in need.

As business leaders, this “season of giving” should be a yearlong endeavor engrained in both ourselves and our company culture. The Santa Maria Valley is known to be a giving community, and our businesses and organizations should reflect the same giving spirit we so value.

As an employee at the Santa Maria Valley Chamber, I am fortunate to work alongside leadership who has “walked the talk” when it comes to giving back.

Molly Schiff is the Director of Member & Community Engagement for the Santa Maria Valley Chamber of Commerce. She oversees the organization’s marketing & events team, and manages their workforce development programs. Molly also serves on the Board of Directors for Northern Santa Barbara County United Way and Santa Barbara County Office of Education’s Partners in Education.

 

0
0
0
0
0

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Local News

Breaking News

News Alerts