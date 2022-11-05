Volunteering: Making a difference in company culture | Santa Maria Chamber Column

As we enter the holidays, many look for ways to give back to the community. From offering toy drive donations to volunteering at local soup kitchens, there is no shortage of ways to help make the holidays a little brighter for those in need.
As business leaders, this “season of giving” should be a yearlong endeavor engrained in both ourselves and our company culture. The Santa Maria Valley is known to be a giving community, and our businesses and organizations should reflect the same giving spirit we so value.
As an employee at the Santa Maria Valley Chamber, I am fortunate to work alongside leadership who has “walked the talk” when it comes to giving back.
Not only are the leaders at our organization actively involved in volunteer leadership positions and service clubs, they have also made volunteering an essential part of company culture.
Staff are encouraged to take volunteer leadership positions such as serving on the Board for other organizations or being involved in a local Kiwanis, Rotary, or other service clubs. Staff time is made available for those who may have volunteer commitments that overlap with work hours, as these commitments are part of who we are as an organization. After all, we should be willing to give what we ask of others.
For our organization, like many others, our volunteers (board members, committee participants, Chamber Ambassadors) play an essential role in our success. If we are asking others to commit time and energy to serving the community within these roles, we should be willing to do the same for other organizations.
I am thankful to work for an organization whose value of giving back aligns with my own. Serving in volunteer leadership roles has strengthened my own leadership skills and expanded my professional network. This in turn contributes to a stronger company culture at the Chamber. I have seen firsthand the benefits of working for an organization which has made giving back a part of our company culture:
Volunteering empowers myself (and other staff) to explore community interests outside the office. Working for an organization that allows time to devote to local causes I care about shows that the company values my interests as much as the skills I bring as an employee.
In the days of “quiet quitting” and employee retention challenges, allowing staff to devote company time to a cause they care about is an easy “employee benefit” to add to your organization that benefits everyone.
Volunteering allows personal development of new leadership skills. Serving on the Board for a local nonprofit has improved my time management skills and understanding of financial reports. It has put me into roles I wouldn’t traditionally take in my current job like planning events and managing volunteers.
This added skillset has not only proven useful in the workplace, it also provides valuable perspective, understanding and an added appreciation for those who play those roles in our organization.
Volunteering helps develop deeper connections and expand professional networks. Through volunteering, I’ve connected with businesses and people in our community that I wouldn’t traditionally work with in my job. I’ve also deepened connections with those I serve alongside.
Relationships built over spending a morning cleaning up a park or an evening designing centerpieces for a formal gala are often more personal than those created during a workplace meeting. These connections strengthen my professional network and create relationships that are invaluable to our organization.
These are just three of many benefits I’ve seen from working in an organization that values charitable work. During this “season of giving,” I challenge our local business community to make giving back not just a way to “spread holiday cheer,” but a regular part of your company culture. Your community, your staff and your business will all be stronger for it.
Molly Schiff is the Director of Member & Community Engagement for the Santa Maria Valley Chamber of Commerce. She oversees the organization’s marketing & events team, and manages their workforce development programs. Molly also serves on the Board of Directors for Northern Santa Barbara County United Way and Santa Barbara County Office of Education’s Partners in Education.