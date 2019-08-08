Critter Corner: We now have a second batch of baby quail. They are so little and cute, and the proud mama and papa are just as pleased as they can be. They must be a younger set of parents than we had earlier in the year. They sure are devoted and proud of their babies, as are we. We also have a little baby raccoon. They do like to eat the leaves of our sunflower plants along with the bunnies, it is a wonder that any of our sunflowers make it with all the chewing that goes on. Oh well, whatever makes them happy.
Hope you all made it to the Nipomo Dog and Cat Hospital event on Sunday and that you got your pet's picture to the Santa Maria Valley Humane Society for the Presqu'ile Spokesdog or Spokescat contest. You have very little time left to enter them. Reply to director@smvhs.org. Your pet may become a winner.
Stone Soup Music Festival is coming soon to Ramona Garden Park in Grover Beach. This event features 13 bands, two stages, a kids zone, crafts and food. Tommy Tutone will be headlining the event on Saturday, Aug. 24. For additional information call (805) 489-1488, or f@StoneSoupMusicFair. I will remind you again, as it gets closer.
Chamber Mixer: Save the date. Aug. 15 from 5 to 7 p.m. at 505 D, Orchard Road, the Community Room, in Nipomo. Hope to see you all there. RSVP at (805) 489-1488.
Dana Adobe Cultural Center: The center has new merchandise for sale with the Dana logo. Stop in and see all the lovely new stuff they have. For additional information call (805) 929-5679.
Nipomo Library will be offering chess lessons to those who wish to learn the game starting in September. The library is located at 918 W. Tefft St. in Nipomo. Give them a call or stop in and let them know you are interested in the project.
Nipomo Lions Club donated $250 to Junior League Football. They will be doing eye testing again in the near future.
Blacklake Summer Concert: On Aug. 14 they will feature Drive in Romeos, and on Aug. 21, Steppin' Out. Remember, these events take place from 5 to 7:30 p.m. with full service bar and world famous Blacklake barbecue. For more information call 805-343-1214, or go to www.backlake.com.
Dignity Health Mission Hope will be featuring a Tai Chi Chuan class at Mission Hope Cancer Center, located at 1325 E. Church Street in Santa Maria. Reservations are required. Call 805-219-4673. Elizabeth Hillis will be conducting the classes.