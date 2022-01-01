Last week, a vast 592-decameter upper-level high-pressure system developed about 2,200 miles west of Washington state. I have been forecasting since 1991, and I do not recall such a mighty ridge in that area during winter.
It diverted the upper-level winds (jet stream), like a boulder in a fast-moving stream, northeastward over the Aleutian Islands into Alaska. These upper-level winds brought a relatively warm and moist air mass to American's northernmost state.
According to a tweet from the National Weather Service Alaska region on Dec. 25: "The Kodiak Tide Gauge station recorded an amazing 67 F yesterday. This is a new statewide temperature record for December. The Kodiak Airport recorded 65 F. This broke their monthly record by 9 F! The weather balloon launched at the same time confirms these amazing readings."
Not only did this warm and moist air mass break temperature records but also precipitation milestones. You see, for or every degree Fahrenheit the air warms, it can hold about 4% more water.
Dec. 25 saw nearly 2 inches of liquid-equivalent precipitation in Fairbanks, the town's wettest December day ever recorded.
After the polar jet stream left Alaska, it traveled directly southward along the West Coast of the United States. It brought record amounts of December snow to the Sierra Nevada Mountain range.
The UC Berkeley Central Sierra Snow Lab at Donner Pass reported 212 inches or nearly 18 feet of snow for December. This was the snowiest December ever recorded at that location.
Along the Central Coast, the Santa Maria Airport has reported 4.68 inches of rain in December. In December, the average rainfall at the Santa Maria Airport is about 2 inches. The greatest December on record was 2010, when 9.85 inches were recorded.
In Atascadero, John Neil of the Atascadero Mutual Water Co. saw 8 inches of rain, the sixth wettest December on record. As of Dec. 30, Rocky Butte has recorded more than 26 inches of rain, more than half its seasonal (July 1 through June 30) average of 40 inches. In fact, many Central Coast locations have already recorded more rain this rain season than all of last year's season.
This December, rain and snow have substantively reduced California's drought severity from D4 exceptional to D2 severe/D3 extreme levels. The Central Coast went from D3 extreme to a D2 severe classification.
Unfortunately, the Eastern Pacific High is forecast to move off the Central California coastline next week. It will force the upper-level winds and the storms they bring into Northern California, Oregon and Washington for much of the first half of January.
A significant oceanographic event will take place on Saturday, Sunday and Monday — the king tides. These tides are some of the highest and lowest of the year, separated by less than 12 hours. At 8:38 a.m. Sunday, the high tide is predicted to reach 7.1 feet at the Port San Luis tide gauge near Avila Beach. This is the highest predicted tide that I have ever seen. This high tide will be followed by a low tide of 1.9 feet at 4:10 p.m., a whopping 9-foot sea-level change in less than eight hours!
If you recall from my column in late November, there can be a big difference between predicted and actual sea levels when the sea is not at rest or when seawater temperatures are warmer or cooler than usual.