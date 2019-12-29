Lindsey's Weather: 'Bomb cyclones' part of more intense storm movement

I’ve been forecasting ocean waves along the Central Coast since 1992, I don’t recall NOAA’s Wavewatch III model ever predicting waves with periods or wavelengths (around 3,000 feet) of this magnitude.

The longer the wavelength of the swell, the faster it will travel across the ocean. Like a marathon, a few of the longer-period waves (fastest runners) will pull ahead, leaving the bulk of the waves in the middle of the pack. The shorter wavelength waves will fall behind.

The wavelength is the distance from the crest of one wave to the crest of the next wave. The period of the wave is the time it takes for two consecutive peaks to pass a fixed point. The longer-period waves have exponentially higher amounts of energy and can travel longer distances with little loss of energy.

For example, both sound waves and ocean waves are mechanical and share many of the same properties. Think of a car driving through your neighborhood with its stereo blaring. The first thing you hear is the thump of the base. The low-frequency base is composed of longer period waves that can travel longer distances. You generally don’t hear the higher frequencies until the car is near you.