John Lindsey: Why are winter’s sunsets the best?

Along the California coast, the best time of the year for great sunrises and sunsets is winter. Here's why:
Obviously, one reason is the days are the shortest, so you can enjoy a gorgeous sunset before dinner, or sunrise as you leave home for work, school or other activities like photography.
The other reason is the winter weather patterns. You see, along the California coastline, the fall and winter experience the highest occurrence of northeasterly winds that blow from the land out to sea.
Those winds descend from the higher elevations of the coastal ranges and flow downward along the mountain slopes toward the Pacific Ocean, pulled by the never-ending force of gravity.
If the air is mild at the top of the mountain range, it can be warm and bone dry by the time it reaches the beaches below due to compressional heating, keeping the marine layer out to sea and the skies sparkling clear and haze-free.
Along most of the California shoreline, they are also referred to as "offshore" winds. The winds that blow out of the northwest are called "onshore" winds; those often bring in the gray coastal stratus clouds with fog, mist and haze.
However, the northwesterly winds can be offshore along parts of the coastline that face southward, like Santa Cruz, Cayucos, Avila Beach and southern Santa Barbara County.
The downslope or katabatic winds are called by different names throughout the world.
In Southern California, the downslope winds are called the Santa Anas. The famous winds may have gotten their name from the Santa Ana Mountains. However, some Southern Californians believe the traditional name is Santanas, which means unpredictable. That name was occasionally used in early reports.
In Northern California, the downslope winds are called diablo winds.
Even relatively small geographic areas will have their own unique name for those winds. In southern Santa Barbara County, they're referred to as sundowners.
The downslope winds in San Luis Obispo County are called Santa Lucia winds, after the Santa Lucia Mountains. In northern Santa Barbara County, they are named the San Raphaels after the San Rafael Range.
You have free articles remaining.
Whatever you may call the winds, they often lead to spectacular sunrise and sunsets as they keep the coast fog-free, while higher up, the jet stream — the fast-moving river of air that blows the strongest in winter — carries bands of cirrocumulus, or high-level clouds, and altocumulus, or medium-level clouds, across the skies.
During the day, most of visible light from the sun — the shorter wavelengths of blue and violet — are scattered to a much greater extent than the red and yellow hues by the air we breathe. That's why the sky is blue.
As the Earth rotates eastward, the sun's light strikes the atmosphere at a lower and lower angle from midday toward sunset; in fact, atmosphere it travels through is about 12 times denser at sunset than at midday.
At sunrise and sunset, most of the sun's light that is visible to the human eye consists of the longer wavelengths of reds and yellows.
The most beautiful sunrises and sunsets occur when there are breaks in the clouds, which allows the sun's rays to illuminate them to the maximum extent.
Last week, I took a photo of a sunset along Morro Bay at Baywood Park. It was at low tide, which exposed the silvery-colored mudflats to the air.
The clouds overhead turned to hues of red and orange, but the mudflats become a shade of vivid pink.
I contemplated this color, and it dawned on me it was Madonna Inn Pink, the same color as their famous pink champagne cake. The white-silver of the mudflats combined with the red of the clouds must have produced that intense color.
* * *
Pacific Gas and Electric Co. announced that scholarship applications are now being accepted for college-bound high schoolers as well as current college and continuing education students.
More than 150 awards totaling nearly $500,000 are available.
PG&E scholarship information, including criteria and applications, is available on PG&E's website at www.pge.com.
To be considered for a scholarship this year, all applications must be submitted by Feb. 7.
John Lindsey is Pacific Gas and Electric Co.’s Diablo Canyon Power Plant marine meteorologist and a media relations representative. Email him at pgeweather@pge.com or follow him on Twitter @PGE_John.