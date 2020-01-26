John Lindsey: Why are winter’s sunsets the best?

Along the California coast, the best time of the year for great sunrises and sunsets is winter. Here's why:

Obviously, one reason is the days are the shortest, so you can enjoy a gorgeous sunset before dinner, or sunrise as you leave home for work, school or other activities like photography.

The other reason is the winter weather patterns. You see, along the California coastline, the fall and winter experience the highest occurrence of northeasterly winds that blow from the land out to sea.

Those winds descend from the higher elevations of the coastal ranges and flow downward along the mountain slopes toward the Pacific Ocean, pulled by the never-ending force of gravity.

If the air is mild at the top of the mountain range, it can be warm and bone dry by the time it reaches the beaches below due to compressional heating, keeping the marine layer out to sea and the skies sparkling clear and haze-free.

Along most of the California shoreline, they are also referred to as "offshore" winds. The winds that blow out of the northwest are called "onshore" winds; those often bring in the gray coastal stratus clouds with fog, mist and haze.