Over the decades, I’ve heard plenty of rumors and stories about thought-provoking rarely seen natural phenomena.
By my nature, I tend to be a skeptic. For example, grunion runs along the Central Coast. If I didn’t see it occur one late night at Port San Luis, I would probably remain unconvinced to this day.
Over the last few weeks, two captivating natural events occurred, one that I questioned and the other I did not, and here’s why:
Last Tuesday, the weather radar at San Diego, which is part of a vast network of 159 National Weather Service high-resolution Doppler weather radars that cover most of the United States, showed a 160-square-mile green blob of precipitation moving in a southwesterly direction from Riverside toward San Clemente.
Typically, that wouldn’t be all that unusual, but it occurred on a clear and dry day.
National Weather Service meteorologists at the NWS office in San Diego asked their local network of weather spotters to verify if it was raining or not.
All reported dry conditions, but a few of the NWS spotters saw ladybugs. Perhaps it was a massive swarm of orange polka-dotted beetles on the wing, trying to find their way home.
You see, the weather radars send out a beam of radio waves from their antenna as they rotate 360 degrees. If the radio waves strike rain, hail, snow or even insects or birds, a small portion of the reflective beam is directed back toward the radar antenna.
Computers analyze the strength and frequency shift of the returned radar waves and produce a display of the location and intensity of precipitation. Rainfall is shown as blue and green; heavier rain is indicated by yellow, with orange and red representing the heaviest precipitation.
Doppler radar uses the principle called Doppler shift, which is a change of frequency caused by movement and is named for Austrian physicist Christian Doppler, who proposed the theory in 1842.
A classic example is a fast-moving semitruck passing your location. The sound from the truck is shifted to a higher pitch — a higher frequency — as it moves toward you.
As the semi passes and travels away from you, its sound is changed to a lower pitch or frequency.
Why do I remain skeptical of the ladybug swarm hypothesis? The weather radar indicated the insects would have been flying at around 7,500 feet.
But ladybugs are not cold-weather flyers; they are unable to fly when the temperature drops below 55 degrees. Weather balloon radiosonde data from Marine Corps Air Station Miramar, near San Diego, indicated the afternoon air temperature at that altitude was below 55 degrees.
The green blob of ladybird beetles on the radar was spotted later in the evening, so the air temperatures may have increased.
To be clear, the beetles do hibernate in the Sierra Nevada and other California mountain ranges, where they gather in groups of millions under the snow cover before migrating in the spring.
However, no one knows for sure what caused that mysterious anomaly.
The other rare event occurred during the early morning hours of May 20 — and this one has photographic proof.
Since 1976, Pacific Gas and Electric Co. and Tenera Environmental Services scientists have conducted marine biological and physical oceanographic surveys of the rugged cliffs, coastal terraces and open ocean along the Pecho Coast near Diablo Canyon Power Plant.
The Pecho Coast stretches south from Montaña de Oro State Park, near Los Osos, to Point San Luis Lighthouse, near Avila Beach, and remains one of the most pristine and unspoiled coastlines found anywhere in California.
Various marine biologists have journeyed to the tide pools at minus low tides along the Pecho Coast and performed the studies, often at night.
If the conditions are right at night, bioluminescence from plankton blooms or the deep scattering layer can mark their tracks across the cool, wet and slippery rocks of the littoral.
During one of those low tide morning surveys, Tenera Environmental scientist Andrew Harmer saw something you don’t see every day, a sea anemone eating a snake. Actually, he saw two sea anemones eating a snake, one at each end.
“I have read that aquatic garters will go into the intertidal zone hunting fishes, but this is the only evidence I have ever seen personally,” Harmer said.
That reminds me of the Sarlacc, a fictional creature in the “Star Wars” movie saga that resembles a giant sea anemone, except for its beaked tongue.
The creature inhabits the Great Pit of Carkoon, where it slowly digests its prey over thousands of years, a bit like that anemone and the unlucky garter snake.