Last year I predicted northern Santa Barbara County would see normal amounts of rainfall due to the predicted El Niño and the positive phase of the Pacific Decadal Oscillation.
With that said, here are my predicted rainfall totals for last rain season: Santa Maria, 14 inches; Lompoc, 16 inches; and Santa Ynez 14 inches.
Here are the actual rainfall totals for the 2018 rainfall year season that just ended: Santa Maria, 15.68 inches, or 121%; Lompoc, 15.62 inches, or 106%; and Santa Ynez, 14.43 inches, or 104%.
The rain gauge at Pacific Gas and Electric Co.’s Diablo Canyon Power Plant saw 20.08 inches, or 107% of normal.
Overall, this was a near-ideal rainfall season. I wish we had gotten more precipitation, but with few “gully washers,” little flooding was reported along the Central Coast.
The highest 24-hour rainfall total at Diablo Canyon was 1.5 inches recorded Nov. 29, 2018. However, we have seen 76 days of measurable rainfall at the power plant.
Last year, there were only 37 days of measurable rain for the entire rain season, July 1, 2017, through June 30, 2018, with more than 4 inches of rain recorded on one day, March 22, 2018.
Even during the terrible dry years of 2013, ’14 and ’15 when seasonal rainfall totals didn’t even reach 10 inches, we had occurrences of 24-hour rainfall totals reaching over 1 inch; nearly 2 inches was recorded Dec. 12, 2014, when that rain season only saw a total of 7.5 inches at the power plant.
The first rain of the season occurred Oct. 4, when nearly three-quarters of an inch was recorded at Diablo Canyon.
Then it turned dry until Nov. 22, when a cold front followed by an upper-level trough produced heavy rain throughout the Central Coast. Rain was reported nearly every day afterwards through the first week of December.
The ranchers loved the November rains, as they promoted an early start to the grasses that transformed our hills to emerald green.
Later in December, the Eastern Pacific High anchored itself off the California coastline and, combined with transitory high-pressure systems over the Great Basin — the area between the Sierra Nevada range to the west and the Rocky Mountains to the east — created persistent Santa Lucia northeasterly offshore winds.
Those winds brought in a cold air mass that created frosty mornings and bone-dry weather.
Then a significant change occurred in the first part of 2019.
The Eastern Pacific High weakened and shifted, allowing the upper-level winds — and the storms they carry and nourish — to travel at high speeds across the Pacific toward the Golden State and produce rain nearly every day in January and February.
All that rain significantly increased the lake and reservoir levels throughout the Central Coast and officially ended the California drought, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor, a partnership between the National Drought Mitigation Center at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, the U.S. Department of Agriculture and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.
So why did the Eastern Pacific High weaken and open the storm door to an impressive series of storms that marched across the Pacific into California?
At this time, nobody knows for sure, but it could be the following phenomena.
The first possible cause is El Niño, the warmer-than-average sea surface temperatures in the eastern equatorial Pacific.
Another conceivable reason, the Madden-Julian Oscillation that is unlike El Niño and La Niña, both of which stay fixed in the same geographic area.
The Madden-Julian Oscillation is a large traveling pattern of increased rainfall and thunderstorm activity that propagates eastward at approximately 8 to 18 mph across the tropical parts of the Indian and Pacific oceans.
Another possible cause is a longer-lasting oceanographic cycle called the Pacific Decadal Oscillation, or PDO.
While the El Niño Southern Oscillation typically lasts from eight to 13 months, the PDO alternates between a warm positive phase and a cooler negative phase that can last a few years to decades.
Unlike El Niño, which focuses on sea surface temperature in the central equatorial region of the Pacific, the PDO is classified by seawater temperatures throughout the northern Pacific Ocean.
Josh Willis, oceanographer and climate scientist at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Pasadena, said the PDO shifted to the positive phase, which historically enhances the effects of El Niño events.
Last, but perhaps not least, is the Arctic vortex, which split into two sections and created a blocking high in the Gulf of Alaska that helped steer storms into California.
All of or just one or two of those coupled conditions of the ocean and atmosphere may have helped produce above-average rainfall and snowpack for California.
Since this week’s column ran long, I will give my long-range prediction for the upcoming rainfall season in next week’s column.