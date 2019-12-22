John Lindsey: We’ve seen snow, but it quickly goes

A cold Gulf of Alaska storm is forecast to move through the Central Coast on Christmas Day through Thursday, producing gusty southerly winds and heavy rain. If fact, several inches of the wet stuff is expected to fall.

The tempest is expected to drop the snow level to 3,000 feet, leading to the question: Have we ever seen a white Christmas in Santa Maria or San Luis Obispo or even measurable snow at other times?

Well, the answer seems to be: Yes and no.

Since 1870, no measurable snowfall has been recorded, according to weather data from our local airports. Snowfall is measurable when there is at least one-tenth of an inch on the ground.

Santa Maria and San Luis Obispo — with their low elevations and mild temperatures because of the persistent marine influence from the Pacific Ocean — don’t make likely candidates for measurable snow.

Because of the relatively warm ground temperatures, when snow does fall, it quickly melts away.

However, there have been reports of snow and flurries and numerous beautiful photographs of the snow-capped Santa Ynez, San Rafael and Santa Lucia mountains surrounding those coastal communities throughout the years.