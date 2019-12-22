John Lindsey: We’ve seen snow, but it quickly goes

A cold Gulf of Alaska storm is forecast to move through the Central Coast on Christmas Day through Thursday, producing gusty southerly winds and heavy rain. If fact, several inches of the wet stuff is expected to fall.
The tempest is expected to drop the snow level to 3,000 feet, leading to the question: Have we ever seen a white Christmas in Santa Maria or San Luis Obispo or even measurable snow at other times?
Well, the answer seems to be: Yes and no.
Since 1870, no measurable snowfall has been recorded, according to weather data from our local airports. Snowfall is measurable when there is at least one-tenth of an inch on the ground.
Santa Maria and San Luis Obispo — with their low elevations and mild temperatures because of the persistent marine influence from the Pacific Ocean — don’t make likely candidates for measurable snow.
Because of the relatively warm ground temperatures, when snow does fall, it quickly melts away.
However, there have been reports of snow and flurries and numerous beautiful photographs of the snow-capped Santa Ynez, San Rafael and Santa Lucia mountains surrounding those coastal communities throughout the years.
Back in January of 1949, it was reported that the hills surrounding Santa Maria and Orcutt were covered with several inches of snow. It was said that the Santa Maria Country Club resembled a New England town in winter.
In San Luis Obispo Tribune photographer David Middlecamp’s column “Photos From The Vault,” a series of black-and-white photos from 1922 shows snow on the ground in San Luis Obispo.
In the pictures, the unidentified townsfolk are seen throwing snowballs. Judging from the photographs, not more than three-tenths of an inch of snow was on the ground, and that probably quickly melted before it could be officially recorded.
Almost 14 years ago, a very unusual weather event occurred when a frigid air mass settled southward into Central and Southern California.
As if on cue, an upper-level low-pressure system moved southward over the Central Valley of California and was able to pick up enough moisture from the Pacific Ocean to produce thunderstorms and snow levels that reached the sea.
Claps of thunder sounded early Saturday morning, March 11, 2006, throughout the county, and snow levels dropped to near sea-level.
Joe Higgins, who worked at Diablo Canyon Power Plant on that Saturday morning, phoned me to say snow was falling along the Pecho Coast — and it wasn’t hail.
Other weather watchers sent me reports of snow flurries along Highway 101 between Avila Valley and Pismo Beach.
Right after Higgins’ phone call, I drove out to the power plant, but most of the snow was already gone.
Perhaps the most famous snow event occurred Dec. 15, 1988, when an intense storm from the eastern part of the Gulf of Alaska combined with a cold, upper-level low-pressure system that moved through Central California from Nevada.
The system produced record amounts of snow in northern San Luis Obispo County — 5 to 8 inches — and it looked like a winter wonderland that day.
Just this year, on Feb. 21, a frigid low-pressure system produced lightning, hail and snow, with several inches of snow and hail accumulating in areas of Nipomo.
As I was driving along Los Osos Valley Road that evening from the PG&E Energy Education Center in Avila Valley to my home in Los Osos, the eastern sky turned charcoal black, while to the west the setting sun threw its intense light into the squall line.
I pulled over to get a photo of an anticipated colorful rainbow, but to my amazement, all I saw was a descending wall of white. You see, snow does not usually produce rainbows.
This Christmas week, your best chance to see snow will probably occur Thursday morning when snow levels will be at their lowest.
Roads that could be impacted by low snow levels are Highway 58 east of California Valley with a summit of 3,528 feet; Highway 166 from Reyes Station summit to Maricopa at 2,968 feet; Highway 33 as it leads into Los Padres National Forest and crests at 5,000 feet near Pine Mountain; Highway 101 on Cuesta Grade at 1,522 feet; and more likely Highway 46 on the Antelope Grade at 1,765 feet.
By the way, the highest elevation in Santa Barbara County is Big Pine Mountain at 6,828 feet.
In San Luis Obispo County, it’s Caliente Mountain northwest of New Cuyama at 5,106 feet.
I received this email from a reader named Ted about the December 1988 snow event: “It snowed on this morning — from Big Sur to Malibu — my son was born in Sierra Vista [Regional Medical Center] at 10:03 a.m. I remember as labor was ending, the doctor commented on the rain and then snow!! And then Jesse was born!”
With that beautiful story, I wish everybody happy holidays!
John Lindsey is Pacific Gas and Electric Co.’s Diablo Canyon Power Plant marine meteorologist and a media relations representative. Email him at pgeweather@pge.com or follow him on Twitter @PGE_John.