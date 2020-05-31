John Lindsey: View hundreds of weather monitoring sites

Weather enthusiasts will find a lot to like about the PG&E Weather page.

With PG&E's weather map at your fingertips, you will be able to check humidity, precipitation, temperatures, wind speeds and wind gusts across 70,000 square miles of Northern and Central California from thousands of weather stations and dozens of high-definition cameras in use by PG&E.

Additionally, the map shows whether the National Weather Service has called a Red Flag Warning and where.

The page also offers a seven-day look-ahead regional forecast, which is updated daily by a PG&E meteorologist or fire scientist, that indicates the potential need to call a public safety power shutoff.

A map of the United States is displayed when you visit the MesoWest website, operated by the Department of Atmospheric Sciences at the University of Utah.

Choose California by clicking on the state. On the left-hand side of the page, under "Data Selection," choose “All Networks” on the pull-down menu, then click on the red "Refresh Map" button. After a minute or two, hundreds of weather stations will be displayed.

You can zoom into the Central Coast by clicking the "+" button to on the upper left-hand side of the page or by clicking on our region.