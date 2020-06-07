John Lindsey: Trish recovering well from her stroke

People continue to ask about my wife, Trish, who suffered a stroke in early February. Well, here is the latest news on her recovery.
Last week we traveled to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital and neurosurgeon Dr. Alois Zauner performed a cerebral angiogram, a procedure used to image blood vessels in the brain.
Before the procedure, she was required to take a COVID-19 test when we arrived at Cottage Hospital; thankfully, about 15 minters later, we were told her test was negative.
After the angiogram was completed, Trish received the best birthday gift you could ever hope for: The arteriovenous malformation, or AVM, in her brain that caused the stroke was gone.
An AVM is a snarled tangle of blood vessels that looks a bit like spaghetti that can create various irregular connections between the arteries and veins. AVMs affect less than 1% of the population, and it is believed that most people are born with them.
Some neurologists have described AVMs as ticking time bombs because you do not know when they will rupture, but most do between the ages of 14 and 45 — in other words, in the prime of your life.
To allow Trish's brain to heal, her medical team put her in a medically induced coma for 12 days, and they would not know her condition until she woke up.
Over that period of unrelenting uncertainty, I commuted back and forth between Los Osos and Santa Barbara each day. I got to know every curve and bend on Highway 101.
]Even though it was dry in February, the color of everything was different; the landscape was shades of gray until Trish woke up.
March was mostly wet, with periods of torrential downpours and low-elevation snow, but the commute was easier after speaking with Trish on the phone before I left and after I arrived home.
Familiar things on that commute lifted by spirts, like the pair of peregrine falcons that nest on the large rock between the west- and eastbound lanes of Highway 101 near Pismo Beach and, especially, my prayers to God.
On the day of Trish's stoke, the CT scan revealed large amounts of bleeding on the left side of her brain. Consequently, she suffered paralysis on the right side of her body.
However, after she woke, it was clear she did not lose any cognitive ability. She thought it funny after she woke up that people kept asking her rhetorical questions with obvious answers.
Her tenacious spirit, combined with plenty of help from her medical team, has allowed her to walk again and participate in Zumba dancing with her BuFFs. Her strength and motion are gradually returning to her right arm and hand as the brain rewires itself. She should be back driving in a few months. '
After reading emails and letters from other stroke victims, I realized how fortunate we were.
The most heart-wrenching stores I received were from parents whose children suffered strokes while at college. Their friends thought they were intoxicated and put them to bed to sleep it off, never to awaken.
I will always be thankful to Dr. Dugald Chisholm, the emergency room doctor at Sierra Vista Regional Medical Center in San Luis Obispo, whose quick action and diagnosis helped save Trish's life. He got her on a helicopter to
Santa Barbara within an hour.
I will never forget his calm and reassuring manner. I held tight on his words during the first days at Cottage Hospital.
Dr. Alois Zauner and Dr. Robert Taylor repaired the AVM in her brain that caused her stroke. They are both brilliant doctors. The medical team at Cottage told me Zauner was the best neurosurgeon on the West Coast.
On our follow-up visits, he was kind, showed empathy and understanding, and clearly explained the long road to recovery. In my humble opinion, he is the best.
The nurses were also fantastic. I will never forget Stephanie from Santa Ynez. For 12 hours straight, she tapped on Trish's cranial drain to keep it open. I would go to war with Stephanie.
At nearby Cottage Rehabilitation Hospital, all her therapists and doctors were as good as you could hope for. Physical therapist Melissa Flores was one of the most motivational persons I have ever met.
We were also blessed by her visitors; they made a huge difference. Sadly today, visitors are not allowed in most medical facilities due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The outpouring of love, prayers and support from our Central Coast community was remarkable, and it helped. Maybe the important lesson I learned is love is much more powerful than hate.
Today, Trish is an outpatient at Dignity Health Rehabilitation Center in Arroyo Grande.
