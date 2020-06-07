John Lindsey: Trish recovering well from her stroke

Over that period of unrelenting uncertainty, I commuted back and forth between Los Osos and Santa Barbara each day. I got to know every curve and bend on Highway 101.

]Even though it was dry in February, the color of everything was different; the landscape was shades of gray until Trish woke up.

March was mostly wet, with periods of torrential downpours and low-elevation snow, but the commute was easier after speaking with Trish on the phone before I left and after I arrived home.

Familiar things on that commute lifted by spirts, like the pair of peregrine falcons that nest on the large rock between the west- and eastbound lanes of Highway 101 near Pismo Beach and, especially, my prayers to God.

On the day of Trish's stoke, the CT scan revealed large amounts of bleeding on the left side of her brain. Consequently, she suffered paralysis on the right side of her body.

However, after she woke, it was clear she did not lose any cognitive ability. She thought it funny after she woke up that people kept asking her rhetorical questions with obvious answers.