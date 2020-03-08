John Lindsey: Stroke changes family’s life in a heartbeat

Our family's life changed in a moment when my wife suffered a stroke at home on a Saturday afternoon in early February.
That afternoon, she complained of a headache, so she lay down for a rest but started to become nauseated and threw up. I become concerned and decided to drive her to the Emergency Room at Sierra Vista Regional Medical Center.
As we walked down our outside staircase to the car, she sat down on one of the steps and wanted to rest, at which point I called 911. I didn't know how serious her condition was; I thought it may have been a bad case of the stomach flu.
Paramedics from Cal Fire Station 15-South Bay in Los Osos, and a San Luis Ambulance unit arrived at our house at about the same time.
They took her vital signs, and they were normal, but she was now becoming disoriented, so they transported her by ambulance to Sierra Vista, with me following in my car.
The knowledgeable medical staff at Sierra Vista recognized the symptoms, rushed her in for a CT scan and saw an embolism in her brain. They started treatment for a stroke and immediately contacted the stroke center at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital and arranged for a helicopter to fly her there.
The E.R. doctor who helped save Trish's life recognized her as his child's teacher at Village Children's Center.
According to the American Stroke Association, there are two main types of stroke: ischemic, due to lack of blood flow, and hemorrhagic, due to bleeding.
Trish had a kind of hemorrhagic stroke, which in most cases tends to be more life-threatening than an ischemic stroke but patients have a better chance of recovery.
About half the victims with the type and location of the hemorrhage that Trisha experienced don't survive, the neurologist at Cottage Hospital told me.
The Medical Team at Cottage Hospital put her in a medically induced coma. They were able to repair the arteriovenous malformation in her brain by going through an artery in her leg.
A.V.M.s affect less than 1% of the population, and it's believed that most people are born with them. Some neurologists described A.V.M.s as ticking time bombs because you don't know when they will rupture.
To allow her brain to heal, they kept her in a coma for about 12 days, the longest and most difficult days of my family's life; I have never prayed so often.
The medical team told me that they would not know her condition until she woke up. At that point, you live one day at a time.
Over that period, I was holding Trisha's iPhone, and the calendar reminder popped up and said to pick up, Sean, our son, at school, and it will take about seven minutes because the traffic is light.
That's my wife, so well organized. I love her so much.
A few days later, one of the respiratory technicians noticed that sometimes when I spoke to her, but not always, her eyelids would twitch.
Her nurses worked day and night tirelessly to help Trisha heal. Her medical team kept telling me that it's a marathon and not a sprint.
Later in the week, Trisha opened her beautiful, bright blue eyes and squeezed my hand, but she was in and out of consciousness as the sedatives she was given began to wear off.
By Thursday, Feb. 20, her medical team removed her respirator tube, a significant milestone on her path to recovery.
The next day, as her vocal cords began to heal, and for one moment, I thought I heard her say, as soft as snow falling, "I love you." By Sunday, Trish was speaking.
Last week, Trish moved from Cottage Hospital to the nearby Cottage Rehabilitation Hospital. Her therapist, with all the initials — O.T., S.T., R.T. and P.T. — works her relentlessly.
They are driven to see Trish make tremendous strides, and she is. More importantly, Trish has the heart of a lion and is determined to make her way home sooner than later.
I can't thank our medical professionals enough for saving Trish's life and helping her recover. The outpouring of love, prayers and support from our Central Coast community is remarkable, to say the least, and it’s helping.
Looking back, I wish I knew more about stroke symptoms. According to the American Stroke Association, by learning and sharing the FAST warning signs, you might save a life from stroke:
• Face drooping — Does one side of the face droop, or is it numb? Ask the person to smile. Is the person's smile uneven or lopsided?
• Arm weakness — Is one arm weak or numb? Ask the person to raise both arms. Does one arm drift downward?
• Speech — Is the person’s speech slurred or slow? Is the person unable to speak or hard to understand? Ask the person to repeat a simple sentence.
• Time to call 911 — If the person shows any of these symptoms, even if the symptoms go away, call 911 and get the person to the hospital immediately.
• Other symptoms — Some of the other possible symptoms of a stroke include vertigo, like the room is spinning; imbalance, one-sided arm or leg weakness; double vision or other vision problems; a sudden severe headache with no known cause; and nausea and or vomiting.
To learn more, visit www.stroke.org/en.
John Lindsey is Pacific Gas and Electric Co.’s Diablo Canyon Power Plant marine meteorologist and a media relations representative. Email him at pgeweather@pge.com or follow him on Twitter @PGE_John.