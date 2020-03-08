John Lindsey: Stroke changes family’s life in a heartbeat

According to the American Stroke Association, there are two main types of stroke: ischemic, due to lack of blood flow, and hemorrhagic, due to bleeding.

Trish had a kind of hemorrhagic stroke, which in most cases tends to be more life-threatening than an ischemic stroke but patients have a better chance of recovery.

About half the victims with the type and location of the hemorrhage that Trisha experienced don't survive, the neurologist at Cottage Hospital told me.

The Medical Team at Cottage Hospital put her in a medically induced coma. They were able to repair the arteriovenous malformation in her brain by going through an artery in her leg.

A.V.M.s affect less than 1% of the population, and it's believed that most people are born with them. Some neurologists described A.V.M.s as ticking time bombs because you don't know when they will rupture.

To allow her brain to heal, they kept her in a coma for about 12 days, the longest and most difficult days of my family's life; I have never prayed so often.

The medical team told me that they would not know her condition until she woke up. At that point, you live one day at a time.