John Lindsey: ‘Storm’ as relevant today as in 1941

I'm often asked to recommend books about meteorology. One novel that resonates with me is “Storm” by George Stewart. Like tuning into your favorite radio station, it's like an old friend.
I have read the book four times, it's that good; in fact, it's one of my favorites. Be fair warned, it isn't easy to put down.
If you communicate about the weather in California, it should be a requirement to read it.
It was published in 1941, and even though it was released nearly 80 years ago, it is just as relevant today in our interconnected world as it was back then.
The novel tells the story of a fearsome mid-latitude cyclone named Maria that slams into California one winter after a drought.
The tale takes place over 12 days and starts on the first day when a junior meteorologist with the Weather Bureau [the National Weather Service] in the San Francisco office first spots the genesis of a low-pressure system off the Kamchatka Peninsula, Russia.
Stewart writes about the intensification of the storm as it travels across the Pacific and begins to reach the West Coast on the sixth day.
As the storm system moves through the state, Stewart explains the interwoven impacts it has on our state's farmers and ranchers, Pacific Gas and Electric Co. and telecommunications utility workers, newspaper and radio reporters, California Highway Patrol units, airlines, railroads, California Division of Highways, now known as Caltrans, California Division of Water Resources and many other agencies and folks who call the state their home.
Remember, when Stewart wrote this work, weather or any other type of manmade satellites did not exist.
In 1946, an American unmanned rocket equipped with a camera reached an altitude of 65 miles and recorded pictures of Earth's clouds from space. Those were some of the first pictures taken of clouds from above the planet.
The first satellite dedicated solely to weather observations was not launched until 1960.
Weather numerical models that today are almost indispensable in giving guidance to forecasters were in their infancy at that time.
The weather models perform billions of calculations to simulate the motion of weather patterns in the Earth's chaotic atmosphere.
That type of forecasting is possible because movements of the atmosphere follow natural laws, which can be expressed in mathematical equations.
British mathematician Lewis Fry Richardson first proposed numerical weather prediction in 1922.
He wasn't very successful because, without modern computers, it would literally take him nearly three months of performing calculations to produce a weather forecast that only predicted the weather 24 hours in the future.
But his work laid the foundation for the first real success by the U.S. Joint Numerical Weather Prediction Unit in 1955.
What those meteorologists had were weather observers — real people stationed on ships, land and even aircraft — who reported atmospheric pressure, wind speed, and direction, dew point temperatures, precipitation and sky conditions.
Some released weather balloons to indicate upper-level winds and atmospheric stability.
They sent their observation by radio, wire and phone to the Weather Bureau for dissemination. The weather forecasters then would use that data to draw their surface and upper-level charts and write their predictions.
One of those old school meteorologists was Rea Strange of Santa Barbara— first name pronounced Ray — who forecasted weather along the California coast for more than 50 years.
He was also my mentor throughout most of my weather forecasting career. He had the knowledge, vast experience and that intrinsic intuition to be right nearly all the time.
Like the meteorologist described so eloquently in Stewart's book, Rea drew his own maps. I can see him perfectly define in one of the books passages:
"On the table lay a large map which he had almost finished preparing. It was large not only by its own dimensions but also by its coverage of about one half the northern hemisphere. He laid aside his eraser and colored pencils and sat back to look at the work. Involuntarily, he breathed a little more deeply. To him, as to some archangel hovering in the ninth heaven, the weather lay revealed."
“Storm” is available in many libraries as well as on Amazon.
John Lindsey is PG&E’s Diablo Canyon marine meteorologist and a media relations representative. Email him at pgeweather@pge.com or follow him on Twitter: @PGE_John.