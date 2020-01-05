John Lindsey: ‘Storm’ as relevant today as in 1941

I'm often asked to recommend books about meteorology. One novel that resonates with me is “Storm” by George Stewart. Like tuning into your favorite radio station, it's like an old friend.

I have read the book four times, it's that good; in fact, it's one of my favorites. Be fair warned, it isn't easy to put down.

If you communicate about the weather in California, it should be a requirement to read it.

It was published in 1941, and even though it was released nearly 80 years ago, it is just as relevant today in our interconnected world as it was back then.

The novel tells the story of a fearsome mid-latitude cyclone named Maria that slams into California one winter after a drought.

The tale takes place over 12 days and starts on the first day when a junior meteorologist with the Weather Bureau [the National Weather Service] in the San Francisco office first spots the genesis of a low-pressure system off the Kamchatka Peninsula, Russia.

Stewart writes about the intensification of the storm as it travels across the Pacific and begins to reach the West Coast on the sixth day.