John Lindsey: Solstice approaches, bringing on heat

As we head toward the summer solstice Saturday, June 20, the Earth’s orbit will bring the North Pole to its most considerable exposure to the sun due to the 23½-degree tilt of the Earth on its axis.

That 23½-degree tilt not only drives the seasonal variations in the weather but also produces additional uneven heating of the Earth’s surface. The angle also causes differentials in pressure, which give rise to the winds and storms.

It may seem contradictory, but in the Northern Hemisphere, the earliest sunrise of the year occurs about two weeks before the first day of summer with the longest day and shortest night of the year. Conversely, the latest sunrise occurs about two weeks after the summer solstice.

That discrepancy can be visualized by the “equation of time” graph on a sundial that looks like a lopsided Infinity symbol turned 90 degrees upward. The graph reconciles the difference between apparent solar time — on the sundial — and mean solar time — on the clock.

If you happen to be north of the Arctic Circle on June 20, the sun never sets but remains above the horizon.

Further south in Chicken, Alaska, the sun drops below the horizon near midnight and comes back up about 3 in the morning. You will only see a few hours of twilight there.