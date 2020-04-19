John Lindsey: Size matters when it comes to drizzle or rain

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

"She awaits the rain like a writer embraces metaphors, A drizzle isn't for the child who dances in the storm. Of rain that washes away the petrichor it brings, A downpour of a hail of bullets, and she calls it spring."

― Sanhita Baruah

This spring has not only seen well-above-average amounts of rain, but also many mornings of drizzle.

Last Monday morning, the rain gauge at Diablo Canyon Power Plant recorded 0.05 of an inch of drizzle, the most I've ever seen.

Earlier this month, while on top of the Santa Lucia Mountains range near Cuesta Grade, gusty northeasterly Santa Lucia winds produced clear skies along the shoreline but clouds, fog and heavy drizzle along the ridgeline.

I became soaked while checking a weather station on Black Butte.

In the Pacific Northwest, especially in the coastal regions, winter seems to be one long drizzle. That often leads to the question: “What is the difference between drizzle and rain?”

Scientifically, they are both forms of precipitation and are classified by the size of the water drops and the rate at which they fall.