After a dry October and a nearly parched November, the storm door finally swung open Nov. 26 and allowed a series of tempests to produce rain and snow throughout California.
One more low-pressure system is expected to produce much-needed precipitation this weekend before a stretch of dry weather starts Monday and is forecast to continue through Dec. 20.
Overall, most of the airports along the Central Coast have recorded between 2 and 3 inches of rain this season.
As of Friday, here are totals from south to north: Santa Ynez Airport, 2.4 inches; Lompoc Airport, 2.1 inches; Vandenberg Air Force Base, 2.3 inches; Santa Maria Public Airport/Capt. G. Allan Hancock Field, 2.6 inches; and San Luis Obispo County Airport/McChesney Field, 2.3 inches. Paso Robles Municipal Airport has recorded the most rain at 3.6 inches.
This weekend’s storm system is forecast to produce between 0.75 and 1.50 inches of additional rainfall. Currently, SLOWeather.com is showing 80% of average rainfall.
This weekend’s rainfall should increase the average precipitation for all those airports to between 80% and 90% of average; however, the Paso Robles Airport could reach 130% by Sunday. With all that moisture, our fields and hills will soon turn emerald green.
But what will the rest of the season bring?
Weather impacters
Like last month, the federal Climate Prediction Center continues to advertise that the Pacific Ocean’s infamous neutral condition — known as “El Nothing” or “El Nada” — will continue into spring 2020.
Unfortunately, the neutral condition typically produces lower-than-average winter rainfall.
Another large-scale ocean water temperature cycle is the Pacific Decadal Oscillation, which is found primarily in the North Pacific. The phases of the PDO are called warm phases or cool phases.
Unlike El Niño–Southern Oscillation, which focuses on the sea-surface temperature in the central equatorial region of the Pacific, the PDO is classified by seawater temperatures throughout the northern Pacific Ocean.
The December model runs are indicating that it will continue to shift to the cool phase, which can mean a higher chance of below-normal rainfall.
In addition to those oceanographic conditions that can cause lower-than-average precipitation for California, the October polar sea ice extent was the second smallest on record.
Current sea surface temperature anomalies are well above normal as the lack of ice caused more solar energy to be absorbed by the Arctic Ocean.
You have free articles remaining.
According to Pacific Gas and Electric Co. senior meteorologist Ted Schlaepfer, climate model forecasts for that area are showing above-typical temperatures during the upcoming winter.
The warmer air mass this winter over the Arctic is favored to produce blocking high pressure at times, which could disrupt the regular jet stream circulation.
The Arctic Oscillation is a mode of climate variability characterized by winds circulating counterclockwise in the Arctic.
In the positive phase, the jet stream moves from west to east with little north/south variability — thus, Arctic cold air stays in the higher latitudes.
During the negative phase, high pressure is present across the polar areas, and the Arctic jet stream, aka polar vortex, can move southward into the middle latitudes for cold air outbreaks.
Those severe cold air outbreaks usually occur in the central and eastern parts of the United States, with a dry and warmer high-pressure ridge over California.
The Arctic Oscillation is highly variable year to year, with the coldest winters in the United States almost always occurring when the index is negative.
Reading the signs
Overall, warmer-than-average temperatures are forecast for much of California, and seasonal precipitation should be below average.
Naturally, the snowpack should also be below average across the Sierra Nevada.
Overall, the precipitation outlook for the Central Coast this winter is expected to range between 75% and 90% of normal.
The month of December is expected to get less than 90% of typical rainfall, while January is favored to receive more than 110% of average precipitation.
February should get less than 75% of normal, while the month of March rebounds to 90%.
Atascadero Mutual Water Co.has collected rainfall data since 1914 at a rain gauge at the confluence of the Salinas River and Atascadero Creek.
Company manager John Neil wrote to me: “The years we had no measurable rainfall for the period July 1 through Oct. 31, surprisingly, annual totals weren’t too bad. The average is 16.13 inches, or about 1.5 inches below the historical average.”