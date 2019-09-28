I received this email last week:
Hi John
Could you please explain the direction (onshore and offshore) of the winds you have in your weather report?
Thanks, Lynn
Over the years, I’ve been asked this question, and no wonder. I have been often told that the terms “onshore” and “offshore” as applied to winds are confusing in two ways: The terms are vague and fuzzy in themselves — offshore sounds like it could be inland — and especially so since those terms don’t define the perspective from which the winds are considered.
A gale-force northwesterly wind, blowing out of the northwest toward the southeast, is an onshore wind along the north- to northwest-facing beaches near Guadalupe and Lompoc, but at the same time is an offshore wind event along the UCSB and Santa Barbara beaches, which are oriented toward the south-southeast.
However, if the winds are southeast, blowing out of the southeast toward the northwest, they become an onshore wind at Santa Barbara and an offshore wind event near Guadalupe.
The direction of the wind is reported by the direction from which it originates on a compass rose.
However, onshore wind is when the air blows from the ocean to the shore, while offshore wind is the air that blows from the land to the sea, determined by but its orientation to the coastline regardless of its cardinal heading.
Northwesterly onshore winds can bring a cold moisture-laden Pacific air mass that can create fog, mist, drizzle and even light rain as the air is lifted and cooled on the northside of the coastal hills, but warmed and dried due to compression as the air mass descends downward on the southside of the hills.
Due to the topography of the Central Coast, offshore winds are typically downslope winds, which are technically called “katabatic wind,” from the Greek word katabatikos, which means “going downhill.”
As the air mass descends the side of our mountain ranges, it warms at the rate of about 5.5 degrees Fahrenheit per 1,000 feet of descent. Meteorologists refer to that rate of warming as the “dry adiabatic lapse rate.”
You have free articles remaining.
On the other hand, a "wet adiabatic lapse rate" is less at approximately 3 degrees of cooling per 1,000 feet of ascent. Remember, condensation is a warming process; that is why it gets warmer when it rains or snows.
If the air is warm at the top of the mountain range, it can be sizzling hot and bone dry by the time it reaches the valleys below, creating potentially horrific wildfire conditions.
With that said, the northeasterly — blowing from the northeast to the southwest — winds are almost always offshore winds, while southwesterly — blowing from the southwest toward the northeast — winds are onshore.
Traditionally, according to wind data recorded at Diablo Canyon Power Plant’s meteorological tower, the winds blow about 60 percent of the time out of the northwest quadrant along the Pecho Coast.
The winds blow about 12 percent of the time out of the northeast quadrant and about 23 percent of the time out of the southeast quadrant.
The other 5 percent of the time, the winds are spread evenly across the rest of the cardinal headings.
During dry years, northeasterly Santa Lucia winds are more common, while wet years will see more prefrontal southeasterly winds.
* * *
Back by popular demand: the Weather Watchers Tour of Diablo Canyon Power Plant and Lands.
If you would like to participate in the tour on Wednesday, Oct. 23, visit https://tourdcpp.pge.com/ to register.
It will start at 9 a.m. at the PG&E Energy Education Center, 6588 Ontario Road, San Luis Obispo, and will finish by noon.