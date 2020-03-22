John Lindsey: Returning swallows part of natural web of food

My son Sean and I did some catch-and-release fishing on an isolated Whale Rock Reservoir last week. While fishing, we noticed the return of the swallows.

On this serene day, without the sound of high-altitude commercial aircraft overhead, we watched dozens of swallows flying in ground effect just off the surface of the water.

They performed small but rapid twists and turns in close synchronization, as they fed on all kinds of aerial insects, particularly swarming species, on the wing. Those group formations of swallows are called “creches.”

Swallows have a streamlined body and relatively long-pointed wings, which gives them both endurance as they glide and maneuverability as they catch their prey. Naturally, they have keen vision to help track flying insects.

Much like the swallows of Mission San Juan Capistrano, they reach the Central Coast around mid-March of each year from locations throughout South America, like Argentina, where they spend their winters — an epic 6,000-mile-long journey.

Along the Central Coast, the two most common species are cliff swallows, like those at San Juan Capistrano, and barn swallows. They are social animals and live in high-density colonies.